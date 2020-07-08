What Major League Baseball is attempting — three weeks of training camp followed by a fan-free 60-game season in 67 days in 30 ballparks across the country, all amid a global pandemic that has infected more than 2.9 million people in the United States and killed more than 130,000 — is monumentally challenging. And the only way that it will work is with a system of rigorous testing that is both reliable and rapid enough to be trusted by the players who are risking their health.