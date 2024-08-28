Phillies ends Spencer Arrighetti’s no-hit bid in the eighth, but drop series finale to Astros

When Austin Hays hit a chopper to the left side of the infield in the eighth inning on Wednesday, the Citizens Bank Park crowd erupted.

The home crowd hadn’t had much to cheer about in the Phillies’ 10-0 loss to Houston, until Hays’ infield single finally broke up Spencer Arrighetti’s no-hitter. The Astros rookie had been six outs away from history.

It was a poor performance for the Phillies on both sides of the ball, as starter Taijuan Walker was tagged for six runs on 13 hits. Houston hit Walker’s splitter hard, racking up three doubles and a home run off his signature pitch. In six innings, Walker did not record a single strikeout.

The bullpen didn’t fare much better. Michael Mercado allowed three home runs — including two off the bat of Yordan Alvarez — in 1⅓ relief innings.

Meanwhile, Arrighetti was mowing down hitters. The Phillies put two on base in the second inning, when Arrighetti issued consecutive four-pitch walks to Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh. But after a brief mound visit, the 24-year-old retired 11 straight batters until Kyle Schwarber drew another walk in the sixth. Bryce Harper also walked to put two on, but Bohm grounded out to end the momentum.

In the seventh inning, Marsh lifted a fly ball to left that was a few feet from ending the no-hit bid and shutout all at once, but Mauricio Dubón made a leaping catch up against the outfield wall. After Hays’ hit, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm also singled, but that was the extent of the offense.

The Astros jumped on Walker early. José Altuve doubled to lead off the game, advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, and stole home.

The wheels fell off in the fourth inning. Walker allowed six hits, including three doubles and a two-run homer, to plate five runs. He returned to the mound for the fifth and sixth innings, where he faced the minimum — though he was helped out by his fielders, who turned two double plays.

Mercado, who was recalled from triple-A on Monday, struggled with his command. There was a scary moment when he hit Alex Bregman in the head with a pitch, but the Astros’ third baseman remained in the game after being checked out by trainers.

Utility player Weston Wilson, who was reinstated from the paternity list on Wednesday, pitched the ninth inning with the game well out of reach.