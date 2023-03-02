Red Sox 15, Phillies 3: Bailey Falter kicks off ‘good, friendly competition’ for No. 5 starter job

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bailey Falter isn’t going to lead the Phillies’ fifth-starter candidates in spring-training attention. Not when he’s competing with the consensus top pitching prospect in baseball.

But one day after Andrew Painter’s hyped spring debut, Falter did what he does: He pitched, reliably and without fanfare.

Falter faced eight batters, recorded four outs, and allowed one run Thursday in the Phillies’ 15-3 loss to the Red Sox. He didn’t have his sharpest command (30 pitches, 16 strikes) and fell behind 2-0 against Christian Arroyo before giving up a solo homer.

Manager Rob Thomson characterized Falter as “OK.”

Still, considering it was his first start, nobody seemed to mind that Falter has room for improvement.

“Spring training is all about coming in, getting your reps, fighting the slope [of the mound] a little, getting your timing down,” Falter said. “Body and arm felt good. It’s about a feeling off the mound, getting the arm strength back, making sure everything’s right.”

Falter is the closest thing the Phillies have to an incumbent No. 5 starter. The 25-year-old lefty posted a 3.76 ERA in 16 starts last season, including a 2.54 mark in a five-start stretch when Zack Wheeler was on the injured list.

Painter’s stuff is more electric. Even at age 19, he has more upside as a potential future No. 1 starter. For now, though, Falter is the more proven commodity, at least at the major-league level.

But he’s also going to have to win the job with a solid spring.

“I know we’re missing that fifth starter right now,” Falter said. “I feel like I’ve been fighting for this spot for like the past three years, so I don’t take anything for granted. We’re here to get our work in, but also in the back of your head, it’s like, ‘Hey, you’re fighting for a spot, so you’ve got to figure it out every once in a while.’ It’s going to be a good, friendly competition.”

What stood out: Touted prospect Griff McGarry got roughed up in his spring debut. The 23-year-old right-hander walked three batters and gave up two hits, including Christian Arroyo’s grand slam over the faux Green Monster. The only out recorded by McGarry: a strikeout of Red Sox star Rafael Devers on a fastball. ... José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez each pitched a scoreless inning.

At the plate: Utility infielder Kody Clemens, son of Roger, homered against the Red Sox in their replica Fenway Park. Aside from a nice family moment, it ratcheted up the competition for a spot on the Phillies’ bench. Jake Cave and Darick Hall, left-handed batters with whom Clemens is competing, homered one day earlier against the Twins.

Quotable: “I thought Falter was OK. First time out, just getting his feet underneath him, but he wasn’t getting ahead as much as he normally does. I’m sure it’ll be better next time out.” — Thomson on Falter’s first spring start

On deck: Taijuan Walker, the Phillies’ $72 million addition to the starting rotation, will make his first spring-training start at 1:05 p.m. Friday against the Tigers in Clearwater, Fla. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.