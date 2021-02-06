Other issues were also impacted by another infamous episode of the owners and players failing to reach an agreement. A year ago, the playoffs were expanded to eight teams in each league and the designated hitter was used in both leagues. The owners offer last week called for a seven-team playoff format in each league and the return of the universal DH. The players are all for the designated hitter rule, but they did not want to make the concession of an expanded playoffs unless they were guaranteed their full 162-game salary for the 2021 season.