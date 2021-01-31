Dombrowski has paid greater attention to the bullpen than Klentak did last winter, when the Phillies took fliers on veterans who didn’t even break camp with the team. Dombrowski made a few tweaks here (trades for hard-throwing upside plays Jose Alvarado and Sam Coonrod) and a bigger move there (signing Archie Bradley to a one-year, $6 million deal). Bradley, in particular, brings closer experience and came at a more reasonable cost than Liam Hendriks (four years, $54 million to the Chicago White Sox) and even Brad Hand (one year, $10.5 million to the Washington Nationals).