Last night’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays was painful for Phillies fans, but it really hurt one cameraman.

During the top of the first inning, rookie Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott overthrew first baseman Rhys Hoskins and hit cameraman Art Coleman in the head, causing blood to run down the side of his face.

“Art was focused on what was going on in the field, so he wasn’t even looking at the ball steaming over the top of the camera,” Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy said during the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast.

Coleman, who was handing the Blue Jays feed, didn’t return to the game. Fortunately, he is fine and recovering at home following the incident, according to McCarthy.

The errant throw was reminiscent of a 2021 game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets, where umpire Junior Valentine was hit in the face by an errant throw by Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa.

Tuesday night’s loss was the fifth straight for the Phillies, who are still fighting to end their 10-year playoff drought. Fortunately, they remain 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, who have lost three straight games, for the final Wild Card spot.

The Phillies play the Blue Jays tonight at Citizens Bank Park at 6:45 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while the Brewers face the New York Mets in Milwaukee this afternoon at 2:10 p.m. on the MLB Network.

