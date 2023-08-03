How new Phillie Michael Lorenzen sparked Brandon Marsh’s trend of pouring water on his head

MIAMI — Early last season, when Brandon Marsh and Michael Lorenzen were teammates on the Los Angeles Angels, Marsh approached him with a question. They both had long hair, and Marsh didn’t know how to style his. It was too dry.

So Lorenzen suggested that he start dumping water on his head before games, and putting oil in it afterwards.

A bizarre trend was born.

“It started because my hair was always dry in Anaheim,” Marsh said. “And I would go back and look at pictures and I’d be like, ‘That ain’t it.’ So I’d talk to him and [Noah] Syndergaard all the time about hair. I remember getting some products from Mike and he told me, ‘You’ve got to have it damp, and then put the product in.’ And then it amplified from there. And I just started pouring and pouring and pouring.”

Lorenzen, who was acquired by the Phillies at the deadline on Tuesday, confirmed this version of events.

“He was always talking about how dry his hair would look, and I was like, ‘Just get it wet before you go out there. Throw some oil in it. Maybe it’ll stay wet,’” said Lorenzen, who gave up two earned runs in eight innings in his Phillies debut on Thursday. “So that’s why he gets his hair wet all the time.”

Marsh liked the way it looked and brought it over when he was traded to the Phillies at the deadline last season. He found some kindred spirits in Philadelphia. Former Phillies utility infielder Nick Maton, who is now on the Tigers but is still referred to endearingly as “Wolfie”, was chief among them.

“It just amplified from there,” Marsh said. “Because when I got to Philly, all the guys were really big on sticking their head in the cold tub. It was Wolfie, mainly. He was also dousing water on his head like I would do.”

Marsh’s combination of long, wet hair and a long, dry beard were introduced to the nation when the Phillies made their unlikely World Series run last season. Many had questions. Why was he doing this? How was was he doing this? But Lorenzen was one of the few who didn’t.

“It was so funny because during the World Series, all of the talk was about Marsh’s hair being drenched all the time,” Lorenzen said. “And I was like this is hilarious. I’m pretty sure I helped start that.”

Marsh was ecstatic to be reunited with Lorenzen because he is a friend, and a talented pitcher. But it’s also because he’s a wealth of information on hair products. Lorenzen describes his style as “So Cal” and “laid back” but is constantly experimenting with products.

“I learned that sea salt spray doesn’t work for me, because my hair gets poofy,” Lorenzen said. “I don’t like to overdo anything.”

“His hair routine is a lot more professional than mine,” Marsh added. “Mine is the Dollar General version. But he’s got a few more tricks up his sleeve than I do. I’m here to learn from guys like him. I’m going to continue to keep learning.”

Lorenzen said there is some “good hair on this team.”

Marsh agrees.

“There’s some good flow here now,” Marsh said. “We’ve got Craig [Kimbrel, and I think [Jake] Cave is on the come up, too.”

Extra bases

Cristian Pache (right elbow irritation) is in Clearwater, Fla. to get at-bats off the Trajekt pitching machine, but according to manager Rob Thomson, the machine broke recently. If it doesn’t get fixed the Phillies will bring him back up to Philadelphia. He’s throwing out to 120 feet. Thomson said Pache is still a couple of weeks from returning…Reliever Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) will throw another bullpen on Friday.