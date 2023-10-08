Phillies surpass Braves as favorites to win NL pennant after Game 1 win

For the second straight year, the Phillies marched into Atlanta to face the top-seeded Braves, who had a MLB-best 104 wins this season, in the NLDS. The result remained the same: The Phillies dominated the Braves in Game 1, winning, 3-0.

In the other NL Division Series, the Diamondbacks blew away the Dodgers, 11-2, as both road teams won Saturday night. The odds to win the National League have changed drastically since.

Entering the divisional series, the Phillies had the third-best odds to win the NL pennant, +450 at BetMGM. After their Game 1 win, the Phillies are now the betting favorites to win the league crown.

Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the NL.

NL winner odds (via BetMGM)

Phillies: +200; opened NLDS at +450 Braves: +225; opened NLDS at +140 Dodgers: +325; opened NLDS at +200 Diamondbacks: +350; opened NLDS at +550

The series is far from over, but the Phillies look like they are primed for another deep playoff run, lead by their pitching staff, which has given up just two runs through three games in the MLB postseason.

Taking down the Braves won’t be easy, but if the Phillies keep up their pitching performance, a return visit to the NLCS for the second straight season seems in order.

Phillies vs Braves Game 2 odds (via BetMGM)