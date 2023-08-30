Phillies slugger Bryce Harper hit his 299th home run Tuesday night, a two-run blast that was part of a high-octane win against the Los Angeles Angels.

But after the game, Harper had just one person on his mind -- Chuck from Mt Airy.

Harper told reporters he was listening to WIP on his way into Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday when Chuck, a regular on 94.1 WIP, called in to Jon Marks and Ike Reese.

“He calls in a lot,” Harper said. “He was talking about our team, talking about me and stuff, and I walked into the training room and was like, ‘I’m going to go deep tonight for Chuck.’ Because that guy had me fired up, man.”

So what did Chuck say that had Harper so fired up?

After a colorful screed against the Dallas Cowboys and their “stupid fans,” Chuck shifted his focus to the Phillies and his desire to shake Harper’s hand before he dies. Marks pointed out that Harper is known to listen to WIP around that time as he drives to the stadium from his home in South Jersey, so Chuck decided to address the slugger directly.

Advertisement

“Bryce, get’cha a-- down [to] Chickie’s & Pete’s whenever you get a chance, man, and come meet me, and come meet the people that love you,” Chuck said. “Because you are the man, and we go where Bryce Harper goes.”

After taking credit for Trea Turner’s turnaround with the Phillies — “I ripped into Trea Turner, ripped his heart out, and he heard it.” — he praised Harper further.

“Bryce Harper might go down as the best Phillie ever,” Chuck said. “I don’t want to see nobody else win a ring that I want to see that guy win a ring.”

Chuck, who is Reese’s top caller and a frequent voice on the station, is lucky to be allowed to phone into the show at all. In January, Chuck was temporarily banned over his refusal to address Marks respectfully when calling in.

“I don’t need you on this show, okay. I don’t need you,” Marks said at the time. “We like having you on... You don’t make or break this show.”

As for Harper, that’s seven home runs in his last 12 games — prior to that, he’d hit just six homers all season. He needs just one more blast to reach 300, and Hall of Famer Mick Schmidt thinks Harper will keep on going all the way to 500.

“God, I hope I’m around here six years from now when that happens,” Schmidt told the Inquirer. “I hope I’m here to watch it and shake his hand. There’s no doubt in my mind that he will. Plus, Bryce will have a couple more MVPs in that time.”

The red-hot Phillies, who have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, will go for the sweep against the Angles Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. Cristopher Sanchez is expected to take the mound for the Phillies, and he’ll face off against Angles lefty Reid Detmers.

» READ MORE: Every home run in Bryce Harper’s career so far