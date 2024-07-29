Bryce Harper debuts Under Armour ‘Gem Mint’ cleats at Phillies-Yankees

If you look up close at Bryce Harper’s cleats tonight as the Phillies face the Yankees, it might appear as if they’ve been graded a PSA Gem Mint.

Harper is debuting limited-edition Gem Mint Harper 9 cleats in partnership with Under Armour and sports collectibles authenticator PSA. Sports collectors have long associated having their trading cards being graded PSA Gem Mint 10 with increasing the value of their collectibles deemed virtually perfect in condition.

Now, Harper is helping promote how PSA is extending its grading into fashion items.

While Harper’s cleats aren’t for retail sale, Under Armour will make the turf shoe available online on Thursday. The shoes, limited to 500 pairs, feature a PSA grading label on the heel and holographic details. Each pair comes with a custom PSA-authenticated card, and 20 of the pairs will include a Harper-signed card.

PSA earlier in the day previewed the shoe release by distributing Under Armour T-shirts at a trading card drop-off event at Xfinity Live.

In June, Harper debuted another version of his signature Harper 9 cleats that paid tribute to Wawa.