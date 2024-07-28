Bryce Harper on Phillies’ bulked-up roster heading into trade deadline: ‘Superstars got to show up’

After addressing their two biggest needs over the weekend, it’s possible the Phillies are finished making moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Bryce Harper would be fine with that, under one condition.

“Superstars got to show up,” he said.

The Phillies added righty-hitting outfielder Austin Hays and late-inning reliever Carlos Estévez to a roster that many rival club officials believe is as complete as any in baseball. The deadline isn’t until 6 p.m. Tuesday, but if president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski makes other moves, it would likely be only on the margins.

Because if the Phillies achieve their mission of winning the World Series, it will be on the backs of the high-salaried stars, notably Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, and pitchers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

And lately, Harper believes he isn’t doing his part. He went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday and is 6-for-38 with three homers in nine games since the All-Star break.

“Obviously myself, it just hasn’t been good,” Harper said. “Any time I’m missing pitches over the zone, swinging at pitches out of the zone, just can’t do that.”

Hays, acquired Friday from the Orioles for reliever Seranthony Domínguez and reserve outfielder Cristian Pache, will get most of the at-bats in left field, at least initially, pushing Brandon Marsh over to center field in a timeshare with Johan Rojas.

Meanwhile, Estévez will join the Phillies on Monday after being acquired Saturday night for 22-year-old pitching prospects Samuel Aldegheri and George Klassen.

“Getting Estévez, he’s been one of the best closers in baseball this year,” Harper said. “That’ll be good for us, good for our bullpen. Throws strikes. Does the job. He’ll fit in this clubhouse. And also Hays, coming from a winning organization with the Orioles, he’s a really good player, as well. Hits lefties really well. He’s going to have a chance to play every day here.

“Not really sure if Dave’s done or not. So, we’ll see.”

The Phillies could try to add depth to the starting rotation, especially after Ranger Suárez joined Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull on the injured list Saturday.

But Suárez isn’t expected to miss more than a few starts, according to Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson, while Walker likely will return before the end of August. In the meantime, rookie Tyler Phillips has stabilized the rotation, even throwing a four-hit shutout Saturday night against Cleveland.

“We can hold the fort for the time being until those guys come back,” Dombrowski said. “Now, [if] something falls in our lap in the next couple days, I’m not saying we would never do it. But it’s also a situation where we don’t feel we have to do it.”

Marsh looks left

Marsh made his first start against a non-opening lefty starter since May 16 and finished 1-for-4, including a single against Guardians lefty Joey Cantillo.

It was Marsh’s first hit against a lefty since June 26.

Thomson has been reluctant to use Marsh against lefties because he’s 8-for-52 against them. The Phillies prioritized getting a righty-hitting outfielder in part because of Marsh’s struggles.

“It’s still a work in progress,” Thomson said. “I still see some at-bats that are good. I think he’s going to get it at some point, I really do.”

Extra bases

Schwarber hit his 40th career leadoff homer, fourth among active players behind the Blue Jays’ George Springer (58), the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (52), and the Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon (41). ... Phillips’ gem marked the first shutout by a Phillies rookie since Zach Eflin in 2016. ... With a homer Saturday night, Harper became the first player to go deep 100 times in the 20-year history of Citizens Bank Park, joining Ryan Howard (198) and Chase Utley (129). ... Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.55 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night against Yankees righty Luis Gil (10-5, 3.10).