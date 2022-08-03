ATLANTA — No longer burdened by pins in his healed left thumb, Bryce Harper is testing the torn ligament in his right elbow.

So far, so good.

Harper has begun a throwing program, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson revealed Wednesday, in an attempt to not only return to the lineup this season but perhaps also play right field.

“There’s no guarantee of that, but we’re hoping that that’s how it plays out,” Thomson said before the Phillies wrapped up their series with the Atlanta Braves. “We’ll work that throwing program, progress him out to where he can throw 100% — or close to it — and then we can get him out there.”

» READ MORE: Noah Syndergaard to make his Phillies debut against Nationals on Thursday

Harper had three pins removed from his thumb Monday and was cleared by doctors to ramp up baseball activities. Thomson said Harper has taken swings without hitting a ball, a few swings off a tee, and played light catch from about 55-60 feet.

The latter is significant. Harper was relegated to a full-time designated hitter from the middle of April until he broke his thumb June 25 in San Diego. Each time he attempted to throw, he had to stop because of what he described as an achy sensation. He received an anti-inflammatory injection May 15 and was due to try throwing again in late June before getting hit on the thumb by a 97-mph fastball from Padres lefty Blake Snell.

Although the broken thumb was on his non-throwing hand, Harper said he couldn’t begin a throwing program for risk of infection.

The Phillies will be satisfied if Harper is in the lineup regardless of his position. But getting him back in right field would enable them to move Nick Castellanos back to DH. Castellanos grades out as one of the worst defensive outfielders in the National League.

“Hopefully I’ll be in right field by the end of the year, playing out there and being successful throwing a baseball,” Harper said last week before having the pins removed from his thumb. “We’ll [try] throwing when I get back.”

» READ MORE: Phillies tread water in the NL at the trade deadline despite additions

Extra bases

The Phillies remain hopeful that Jean Segura will return from the injured list Thursday. Thomson said Segura may hit lower in the lineup initially. The second baseman has been out since May 31 with a broken right index finger. ... With David Robertson joining the team, the Phillies optioned reliever Francisco Morales to triple A. ... The Phillies recalled outfielder Simón Muzziotti from double A to replace Odúbel Herrera (designated for assignment) and Mickey Moniak (traded). Muzziotti will return to the minors when newly-acquired Brandon Marsh arrives. ... After wearing No. 37 with the Cubs, Robertson reclaimed No. 30 from the Phillies. Newly acquired shortstop Edmundo Sosa switched from 30 to 33. Syndergaard will wear No. 43; Marsh will be No. 16. ... Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA with the Angels) will likely be opposed Thursday night by Nationals right-hander Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78).