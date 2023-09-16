Phillies push past Cardinals thanks to timely hitting and a solid start from Ranger Suárez

ST. LOUIS — Ranger Suárez put together another good outing on Saturday night, his third start since he was activated from the 15-day injured list on Sept. 1. Suárez held the Cardinals to four hits, four walks and one run over six innings, with five strikeouts, in a 6-1 Phillies win. His stuff wasn’t as sharp, and neither was his command, but he grinded through it.

Suárez’s four walks tied his season high (he also allowed four walks on July 8 at Miami). Because he wasn’t as efficient, he ran his pitch count up, throwing 106 pitches, of which only 63 were strikes.

Two of those walks came in the third inning, after Suárez allowed a one-out RBI double to Paul Goldschmidt. But he avoided further damage as Nolan Arenado grounded into a force out and Luken Baker struck out to end the inning.

Suárez has been one of the Phillies’ more consistent starters lately. He’s posted a 3.80 ERA over 20 starts this season, and a 3.32 ERA over his last seven. His durability has been a help to manager Rob Thomson, who has seen many of his starters struggle to go deep into games. Aaron Nola hasn’t pitched past the fifth inning in his last three starts. Taijuan Walker hasn’t pitched through six in his last five starts.

But Suárez, for the most part, has been able give Thomson at least six innings of work on a given night. And he did it again on Saturday night.

The bullpen did a solid job behind him, allowing two hits and four walks over three scoreless innings. Dylan Covey, who pitched the ninth, made it more interesting for the Cardinals (65-83) than it needed to be, loading the bases after allowing two walks and a single. But he induced a groundout from Willson Contreras to end the game.

Offense gets going early

Like they did on Friday night, the Phillies (81-67) jumped on the Cardinals’ pitching early. Trea Turner doubled in the first, and Alec Bohm drove him home with a two-out single to left field. In the second inning, Bryson Stott and Nick Castellanos singled to put runners on the corners. Brandon Marsh drove Stott home with a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. It was good situational hitting.

In the fifth inning, they blew their lead open. Marsh and Johan Rojas hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners, Rojas stole second base, and Kyle Schwarber drove them all in with a 358-foot home run to right field. It was his 44th home run of the season, and it broke an 0-for-16 hitless streak for Schwarber.

More encouraging, though, was that the Phillies’ No. 7, 8, and 9 hitters all recorded two hits. Castellanos, batting out of the seven-hole, went 2-for-4, Marsh, batting eighth, went 2-for-3, and Rojas, batting ninth, went 2-for-3, hitting an RBI double that scored Castellanos in the ninth to give the Phillies a 6-1 advantage.

Throughout the first half of the season, the bottom of the lineup carried the Phillies, but that has not been the case lately. The Phillies’ No. 7-9 hitters entered Saturday’s game slashing .170/.247/.330 over the past week. They combined for a 29.9% strikeout rate, the sixth highest in baseball over that time frame.

But combining for 6-for-10 seems like a good way to snap out of it.