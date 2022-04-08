Baseball officially arrived in Philadelphia on Friday with the Phillies home opener, and for the first time in what feels like a long time, fans have a few reasons to feel hopeful. Heck, we might even be watching some October baseball this year — and, in our wildest dreams, feeling the glory of 2008 all over again.

After all, the Phils revamped their offense with a couple big bats in Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, who join fellow sluggers Bryce Harper (the reigning National League MVP), Rhys Hoskins and, J.T. Realmuto. All told, the club enters the season with a $240 million payroll record, and serious speculation that the lineup could challenge their current single-season home run record of 224, set way back in 2009.

But even if the worst comes to pass, at least we’ll be able to eat our feelings. Citizen’s Bank Park has added boardwalk pizza favorite Manco & Manco, and the Ryan Howard-backed Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken. And there’s a peanut butter and jelly burger, about which we are very curious.

We headed to the home opener and caught up with fans about their hopes for the season as they watched the Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics. Here’s what they had to say:

Peter Gdovin — 34, Bensalem, Bucks County

What are you hopeful for this season?

“I’m hoping for a World Series. The offense, 100% the offense — if they get there, it’s because those guys are smashing the ball.”

And what about the PB&J burger? Would you try it?

“I’ve never had anything bad in the stadium, so it’s probably delicious. I would eat it.”

Aaron Mann — 42, West Philadelphia

Are you hopeful for anything this season?

“Playoffs. We’ll get a chance. I went to the World Series game when they were here last time, and I’ll tell you that and the parade? Best days of my life. If they make it there, I’ll be here. Wait until it gets hot — then, we’ll see.

How about the PB&J burger?

“If they put it together like that, it’s got to have some kind of interesting taste. I’d give it a try, even though I don’t like peanut butter. With bacon, it can’t be that bad.”

Rocco, and Alyssa Tascione — 62 and 26, Medford, N.J.

What are you folks hopeful for this season?

Rocco: “Playoffs, playoffs definitely — and a deep run. They got a great offensive lineup adding Castellanos and Schwarber. Listen, every team is zero and zero, and the fans have the same hopes. It’s great to be here.”

Alyssa: “This is our tradition — we come every year. It’s me and my dad’s thing. We just love coming to the game, and we come here every year, and the seventh inning, we get an ice cream. It’s our thing.”

What do you think of the PB&J burger?

Rocco: “I’m a traditionalist. I’m hot dog, or sausage.”

Alyssa: “I’m also more of a hot dog girl.”

Chris and Michael Gaynord — 48 and 12, Hamilton Township, N.J.

What are you guys hopeful about for the Phillies in 2022?

Chris: “My hope is that everyone stays healthy. You’re going to need to. I think there’s a wildcard spot for them. It’s a ‘believe it when I see it’ kind of thing. I been through a lot of bad seasons in the ‘80s. I gotta see it to believe it.”

Michael: “Maybe [get] to the playoffs.”

Would you guys try that PB&J burger?

Chris: “I’ll eat a cheesesteak. No doubt about that. Peanut butter and bacon? I don’t know. Every guy likes bacon.”

Michael: “No. Crab fries and hot dogs.”

Jeff and Nick Castellano — 34 and 65, Huntingdon Valley and Spring City

What are you hoping for this season?

Nick: “A fun season to watch. It’s going to be reminiscent of back in the ‘70s, when they were never out of a game. They could be down by five in the seventh inning, and you wanted to stick around and watch because by the ninth inning, those guys would come around.”

Jeff: “This season, as long as they stay healthy, we’re going to have a real strong team that you might be seeing in October.”

What about the PB&J burger? How are you feeling about it?

Nick: “Listen, I had peanut butter and jelly for lunch yesterday. I have peanut butter and jelly all the time.”

Jeff: “I would absolutely try that burger. I’m doing the Lent thing, though, so I gotta stick with some fish or pizza or something — but had it been any other day, it would be fat kid Friday. This is where I go nuts.”

Marc Robinson — 26, Camden County, N.J.

What’s got you hopeful this season?

“[Corey] Knebel, the closer. Hopefully we can do better than the last few seasons. [Hoping] we make the playoffs. I think we have a really good chance to make it all the way.”

Did you hear about the PB&J burger? Would you try it?

“No. I only heard about the pizza [Manco & Manco]. I’m not sure.”

Henry Williams — 10, Carmel, Ind.

Wait, you’re from Indiana? How did you become a Phillies fan?

“I had my custom team [on the MLB ‘The Show’ video game], and Harper was a free agent on that. So, my dad put him on the team, and I loved using him. I morphed into a Phillies fan from there.”

What are you hopeful for this season?

“I hope that the Phillies do really good. I hope they at least make it to the playoffs. I’m a really big Bryce fan. I really like everyone. I’m excited about Castellanos and Schwarber, though.”

And what about that PB& J burger? Would you bother with it?

“I don’t know. Maybe. Probably a hot dog.”

Andrew Zanghi — 21, South Philadelphia

What are you hopeful for this season?

“I want a World Series. I need a parade. We need something. I want a championship. Actually, I don’t want to be that South Philly mush. So, what I’m going to say is: I’m content with playoffs.”

How about giving that PB&J burger a try?

I would never eat it because I don’t like jelly. Jelly sucks…I would try it if I was drunk. I would do it. I’d mess with it. I’m easily shitting water.”