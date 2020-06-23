The second sentence wants us to believe that the players want to return as soon and as safely as possible. The safe part is believable. The “as soon as possible” part is not. We know the players, like the owners, only want the games to resume on their own financial terms. If that were not the case, we would already have spring training being conducted at Citizens Bank Park and across the country, and perhaps five Phillies players would not have contracted the coronavirus last week while training in Clearwater, Fla.