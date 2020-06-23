The union played word games Monday night. Nowhere in the statement released by the MLBPA does it say that the players rejected the 60-game proposal from Major League Baseball even though that’s exactly what happened.
By a vote of 33-5, the union’s executive board said no to the plan that would have started a 60-game season near the end of July and included a 16-team playoff format.
The statement from the union was lame:
The MLBPA Executive Board met multiple times in recent days to assess the status of our efforts to resume the 2020 season.
Earlier this evening, the full Board reaffirmed the players’ eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible. To that end we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule.
While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the Players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other.
At the risk of taking some of you back to high school English class, let’s dissect the sentences.
The first sentence was a waste of space that told us nothing about anything.
The second sentence wants us to believe that the players want to return as soon and as safely as possible. The safe part is believable. The “as soon as possible” part is not. We know the players, like the owners, only want the games to resume on their own financial terms. If that were not the case, we would already have spring training being conducted at Citizens Bank Park and across the country, and perhaps five Phillies players would not have contracted the coronavirus last week while training in Clearwater, Fla.
The third sentence is a key one.
The union says it anticipates “finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule.”
Here’s the most important thing of all: No matter how comprehensive the health and safety protocols are, they are sure to fail. Regardless of whether the season is 50 games or 60 games or whatever, the coronavirus is going to play a part and present a major problem.
The only truly safe number of games for the 2020 season is zero.
You will hear the argument that young fit athletes will recover from the coronavirus and that’s probably true in most cases. But it’s also true that much remains unknown about COVID-19 and its potential long-term effects.
As for the second part of the third sentence, let’s be real: The only reason the union awaits word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule is because it wants to file a grievance over the financial terms of the negotiations.
Finally, the players say they had hoped to reach a revised back-to-work agreement with the league and that the players remain fully committed to proceeding under the current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game and for each other.
What is really being said here is the same thing that has been said since the end of March when both sides thought they had an agreement that they have not been able to agree upon ever since. The players want full prorated pay and they want to play as many games as possible. Trying to include a statement about the fans and the good of the game at this point is a futile effort for the players and the owners.
At one point during the negotiations, the union could have claimed the moral high ground. The owners infuriated the players with a first pitch of a 50-50 revenue split that was indeed insulting. Everything has gone downhill from there.
The ball is back in commissioner Rob Manfred’s hands and it’s time for him to take his last shot. The next move by the owners should be to call off the season and blame it on the recent COVID-19 outbreak. It’s not just a good excuse; it’s a valid reason.
Neither 50 games nor 60 games sound wise and that’s too bad. A lot of Phillies fans were looking forward to this season in February and March. People were eager to see if new manager Joe Girardi’s career-long trend of winning would continue in Philadelphia. The Phillies appeared to be building confidence in Clearwater before everything was shut down in mid-March by the coronavirus.
But now the virus is still lurking and the financial feud between the owners and players is still boiling, and we’ve all grown tired of it. Commissioned Manfred, just call the whole thing off.