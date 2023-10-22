Baserunning could be last obstacle for Rhys Hoskins to clear for return to Phillies

The only thing standing between a second consecutive World Series berth for the Phillies is one win over the next two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, a place where the home team has not lost during the playoffs this fall.

A return the Fall Classic could also signal the return of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who continues to make progress in his recovery from March surgery on the ACL in his left knee. During a Zoom call with reporters on Sunday, manager Rob Thomson said Hoskins continues to look good during batting practice.

“[Hoskins] has been doing very well and feeling better,” Thomson said. “He’s got another BP session [Monday] and I believe Tuesday, and whatever happens, we’ll figure out where we go from there.”

If Hoskins is named to the World Series roster, it likely would come in a bench role as a pinch hitter. The Phillies first baseman went to Clearwater, Fla., earlier this month to face live pitching with other team reserves.

When asked whether Hoskins would be ready to face major league pitching in the World Series, Thomson pointed to different hurdle that could prevent him from being on the roster if the Phillies advance past the Diamondbacks: baserunning.

“I think it’s just a matter of how he’s running, how comfortable he is running, how comfortable [we are] getting the doctor’s clearance,” Thomson said, “and also how comfortable our trainers are with him being able to run and not get reinjured.”

Thomson mentioned Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber as a precedent for Hoskins’ situation. Schwarber, who missed all but two games of the 2016 season with the Cubs recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, returned for the World Series after taking at-bats in the Arizona Fall League late in his rehab.

No scripting

The Phillies’ pitching plan has been a major topic for discussion, especially after the bullpen struggles in Games 3 and 4 of the NL Championship Series. During Game 5, though, Zack Wheeler put forth a masterful seven-inning performance, allowing just one run. With the Phillies’ bats hot again Saturday night, the bullpen load was much lighter than the first two games in Phoenix.

Coming into each game, Thomson says he tries not to overplan his pitching decisions, allowing room for his starting pitchers to go deeper in a game the way Wheeler did on Saturday night.

“You can you can be a little bit more aggressive to go to your bullpen [in the playoffs], but I’m not a guy that scripts out a game; we’re reading [each situation] constantly, even in a playoff game,” Thomson explained. “If you say ‘we’re going to go two times through the lineup and that’s it’ and he’s rolling ... Now, you might have to use four or five different pitchers to finish the game and if one or two of those guys are off ... it just doesn’t make sense to take that guy out.

“Every game is a little bit different, but I just try to stay away from true scripting a game and use more [of] my eyes, my feel, and go by a general plan.”

During Game 4 against Arizona, the Phillies turned to seven relievers, allowing three runs in the eighth inning of a 6-5 loss. The Phillies bullpen flipped the script in Game 5, first turning to Jeff Hoffman, who allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning. Then Seranthony Domínguez and Matt Strahm secured the win in the ninth.

Thomson said that presumptive Game 7 starter Ranger Suárez would not be available to pitch in Game 6, saying “we should be covered” with close to a full bullpen for Monday night’s game. Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies against Arizona’s Merrill Kelly.