One of the coolest things about Gregorius is that he has the ability to speak four languages – English, Spanish, Dutch and Papiamentu. The Netherlands native who was raised on the Dutch island of Curacao has also been knighted and uses the name Sir Didi Gregorius as his Twitter handle. His best Tweet ever might be the one he uses at the top of his account: Im actually knighted.... if u have the power to make ppl smile use it cuz the world need more ppl like u... light the spark they need.... IG: Sirdidig18