Bryce Harper returns, but the Phillies’ bats go quiet in a 13-1 drubbing by the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Bryce Harper sat at the end of the Phillies’ bench, bat in hand, as Tuesday night’s game began. And when the time came to take his place on deck, he bypassed the dugout steps at Dodger Stadium and climbed over the padded railing instead.

“He’s itching to play,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Well, that’s obvious. Harper completed the fastest return on record from Tommy John elbow surgery — 160 days from the operating table to DHing in a major-league game — when he stepped in against Dodgers ace lefty Julio Urías.

It was 10:14 p.m. in Philadelphia. The Phillies could get on with their season.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper is back with the Phillies. How long will it take for him to hit like Bryce Harper?

But if anyone thought the hard part was over for Harper, well, let what happened in a 13-1 stomping by the Dodgers — a second consecutive blowout in which the Phillies resorted to putting infielder Kody Clemens on the mound — be a reminder that the degree of difficulty remains higher than the hills that frame this picturesque ballpark.

Because if hitting the best pitching on the planet wasn’t tough enough, Harper is trying to do it without spring training or a minor league rehab assignment. So, it was entirely unsurprising that he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and was upstaged in his grand return by Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who had three hits and three RBIs.

Urías, the third-place finisher in the National League Cy Young Award voting last year, stymied Harper with his signature slurve. Harper swung and missed at four of them in three at-bats.

No offense to the minor leaguers that Harper has been facing in the ramp-up to this moment. They don’t throw anything that resembles that pitch.

Even agent Scott Boras, who calls his famous client “a centurion, because he’s one of the top 100 players ever,” acknowledged the challenge that Harper is attempting to meet, not only in his first game back but over the next few days and weeks.

“You’re facing Urías, [Boston’s Chris] Sale [on Friday night], you’re facing a rookie you’ve never seen,” Boras said, referring to Dodgers prospect Gavin Stone, who will make his major league debut Wednesday. “Yeah, that’s all.”

When Harper stepped to the plate in the first inning, Boras shifted to the edge of his front-row seat behind home plate, two sections over from Harper’s family.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper will return to the Phillies’ lineup on Tuesday. Is it too soon?

There was a symmetry to this. Eleven years ago almost to the day, on April 28, 2012, Harper made his major league debut at Dodger Stadium. Boras was there for that, too.

But when Harper told Boras after the Nov. 23 surgery that he was circling a May 1-3 series in Los Angeles as a target for his return, the agent was incredulous.

“I said, ‘Do not say that to anybody,’” Boras recalled. “I go, ‘You have super healing qualities, I agree. You’re elite, you’re exceptional, you’re a centurion. I get all that. The fact is, this is an eight-month thing.’”

It won’t take nearly that long for Harper to regain his swing. But it’s going to take time.

Harper cautioned as much a few weeks ago.

“At any point that I come back during the season, it’s going to be an adjustment for me,” Harper said, sitting at his locker after a pregame workout. “I don’t have a spring training. I’m not going to see any pitching. I’ll see guys at the stadium, and I’m going to come back when I do. I feel like I’m just going to try to be as normal as possible.”

Nothing about Harper’s career has been normal. It’s clear that this won’t be any different.

Strahm scuffles

With the clock ticking on his time in the rotation, lefty Matt Strahm gave up four runs on six hits and got only 10 outs before yielding to a bullpen he will rejoin in roughly two weeks.

Never mind that Strahm hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a start before the Dodgers got to him. Or that he has outpitched lefty Bailey Falter, who has a 5.01 ERA through six starts. Strahm will shift to the bullpen role for which he was signed when Ranger Suárez completes a minor league assignment and returns from a spring-training elbow strain.

“Strahmy hasn’t really started in the last couple years,” Thomson said. “So, I think we’re putting him at risk physically to keep running him out there and running up his pitch count.”

» READ MORE: Matt Strahm has been the Phillies’ best starter, but he could help the bullpen once Ranger Suárez returns

The Dodgers did a fine job of that. Freddie Freeman doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the first inning; James Outman worked a seven-pitch walk to open the second inning and scored when Betts shot a two-out, two-run single through the right side.

But even in his toughest start, Strahm kept the Phillies relatively close. They couldn’t ask for more from an emergency starter who didn’t move to the rotation until three-quarters of the way through spring training.

“He’s a pretty good piece coming out of the bullpen,” Thomson said. “He’s a high-leverage lefty — one inning, two innings, three innings, four innings. He can do a lot of things.”

Turner goes deep

In what the Phillies hope will be the start of something, Trea Turner crushed a 420-foot solo homer on to the netting in straightaway center field in the fourth inning.

It snapped Turner’s drought of 31 consecutive plate appearances without an extra-base hit, dating to his first-inning homer on April 23 at home against the Rockies.