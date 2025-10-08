Jimmy Rollins sells his hole-in-one boat to a member of Pearl Jam

It turns out Jimmy Rollins is not a boat guy, at least as long as he’s living in California.

The former Phillies star and current TBS analyst won a MasterCraft X24 speedboat after sinking a hole in one during the twelfth hole at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe in July.

While Rollins initially said he planned to keep the boat, valued around $325,000, he ultimately decided to sell it to Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready.

“I sold it to him with no hours and no water on it,” Rollins told The Inquirer in an interview ahead of the National League Divisional Series. “But I’m sure that has changed already.”

So how did the deal come about? Apparently, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder is a big wakeboarding fan and was helping McCready find a boat. MasterCraft knew Rollins was selling the boat he won, so one thing led to another, and now McCready has the speedboat he was looking for.

“They told me and I was like, ‘That’s a pretty damn cool story,’” Rollins said.

Rollins had a boat when he owned a home on the South Tampa waterfront, but he sold that house in 2019. Since moving to California the former National League MVP thought it was much more trouble to keep the craft than it was worth.

“From my back door to my boat is one thing,” Rollins said. “But to drive an hour just to be on the water for an hour. And it’s a wakeboard boat. It’s meant for lakes and wakeboarding, not for open water.”

Rollins is part of a surprisingly Philadelphia-centric MLB studio show on TBS, joined by former Phillies pitcher Pedro Martinez and Philly-native Adam Lefkoe, along with three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson.

While Rollins is openly rooting for his former team, he was critical of Nick Castellanos’ base running in Game 2 and not very optimistic about the Phillies’ chances of coming back down 0-2.

“I think that’s an impossible hill to climb,” Rollins said Monday night.

The NFL shuts down Dan Orlovsky

ESPN analyst (and spouse of a die-hard Eagles fan) Dan Orlovsky is almost as well known for his detailed play breakdowns on social media as he is arguing on Get Up or calling games on Monday Night Football.

In just one example, Orlovsky went into detail explaining everything that went into Jalen Hurts’ shovel pass to Dallas Goedert for a touchdown during the Birds’ Week 4 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

But this week, Orlovsky noted he’s no longer “allowed to post video” on social media in a missive about some moments during Sunday’s wild Titans-Cardinals game.

Orlovsky explained in a reply to a fan he was “told by the NFL no more” and said the league’s decision “stinks.”

It’s unclear why Orlovsky has been singled out while other analysts, including Brian Baldinger and one-time Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel, were still posting video breakdowns of Week 5 plays over the weekend and Monday, including some from the Eagles’ loss to the Denver Broncos.

ESPN will have another Monday Night Football doubleheader this week, which means Orlovsky will be back in the booth with Chris Fowler and former Eagles executive Louis Riddick to call Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons. The other Monday night game — Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders — will feature Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

