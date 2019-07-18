If you were hoping to turn on the television Thursday afternoon to watch Phillies ace Aaron Nola take the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers, good luck finding the game.
For the first time in MLB history, YouTube has the exclusive rights to this afternoon’s baseball game, meaning once again Phillies fans will have to jump on their computers or grab their smartphones to tune in.
Fortunately, you can stream the game right here:
The game is the first in a new deal between MLB and YouTube that will see the popular video platform exclusively air a game a week through the end of the season. If it sounds familiar, that’s because last year, MLB partnered with Facebook for a similar arrangement in a bid to reach a new and younger audience (sending somewhat-reluctant Phillies fans to their computers four times last season).
Despite not airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia, former Phillies great John Kruk will call the game in the booth. He’ll be joined by MLB Network’s Scott Braun and Orel Hershiser, the legendary Dodgers pitcher who now calls games for Sportsnet LA. MLB Network’s Alexa Datt will join the broadcast as an in-game social media reporter.
Today’s broadcast on YouTube will include a pre- and post-game show, and like last year’s Facebook broadcasts, there will be no commercials during the game, giving Kruk more time to talk about his lunch or the bathroom habits of one of his dogs.
Here’s a sneak peak at what MLB’s scorebug will look like for YouTube games:
If you don’t feel like turning to YouTube, you can still listen to play-by-play of the game on 94.1 WIP, where Scott Franzke and Larry Anderson will have the call.
So far, YouTube has only announced the first three weeks of its 13-game schedule:
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies: Thursday, July 18 at 12:35 p.m.
- Cleveland Indians at Toronto Blue Jays: Tuesday, July 23 at 7 p.m.
- Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels: Monday, July 29 at 10 p.m.
Where: Citizens Bank Park
Time: 12:35 p.m.
Streaming: YouTube (Scott Braun, Orel Hershiser, John Kruk)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Scott Franzke, Larry Anderson )
Spanish: WTTM-AM 1680 (Bill Kulik, Angel Castillo)
Pitchers: Ross Stripling, Dodgers (4-3) vs. Aaron Nola, Phillies (8-2)