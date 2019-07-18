Answer: Thanks, Vince. Hoskins does have a patient approach at the plate, but that’s what works best for him. And the stats say he’s pretty good in the clutch too. He has a .556 slugging percentage when the game is late and close, which is defined as a plate appearance in the seventh inning or later with the batting team tied, ahead by one, or the tying run at least on deck. He has a .829 OPS with runners in scoring position and a .891 OPS when the Phillies are behind. The Phillies have some problems, but I don’t think Hoskins has been a major concern.