Did you go to sleep early and avoid another ugly Phillies’ loss? Good for you. Stayed up late to watch that one? Sorry. A heavy rain storm delayed Wednesday night’s game for two-and-a-half hours and washed away any good vibes left over from Tuesday’s wild win. No, it does not appear that the Phillies’ slide is over quite yet. They have little time to lick their wounds as they return at 12:30 this afternoon for the series finale. Reminder that the game is being aired exclusively on YouTube.
— Matt Breen (extrainnings@inquirer.com)
Nick Williams spent a few days at home in Texas last month after the Phillies told him for the third time this season that he was being sent to triple A. He felt out of place, Williams said, in the major leagues. He was lost. So he tried for a few days to take his mind off of baseball by reading about anything else.
He skimmed through a few books and searched for news articles on his iPad, trying to find anything to read that did not mention baseball.
“I was just reading and reading,” Williams said. “I was able to really clear my mind and just take the time to say when I go down there I’m going to do the best I can in all aspects of the game and just try to feel like myself again.”
Williams joined triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 21 and his clear mind seemed to provide the difference. He slashed .355/.417/.667 in 103 plate appearances with the IronPigs. Williams was earning another chance at the majors and on Tuesday he received it when Jay Bruce was placed on the injured list.
“I just wasn’t putting any pressure on myself. I allowed myself to just play and not worry about the next day or the next day,” Williams said. “It was an in-the-moment type thing. I was playing a lot, so I was able to find myself at the plate.”
Williams will not play every day in the majors like he did in triple A, but he should receive a decent amount of starts. The Phillies want to get a better look at Adam Haseley, but they found a way on Tuesday to start both as Scott Kingery replaced the hobbled Jean Segura at shortstop. If Williams and Haseley both hit, the Phillies can play Kingery at third base or second to keep the two young outfielders in the lineup.
Williams returned to the Phillies clubhouse on Wednesday afternoon and said it felt “a little different.” He wore a new chain around his neck with his initials book-ended by a glitzy sad face and happy face. It’s a reminder, Williams said, that “you can’t get too high or get too low.” The next two weeks will be a chance for Williams to see if a cleared mind can bring him comfort in the majors the way it did in triple A.
“I want to say it was a time for myself to really figure out who I am and just figure out what I do good and things like that, just to really figure out myself as a player,” Williams said. “It was tough. It was one of the hardest things I continue to battle with. But I’ve been keeping a positive mindset and I’ve just been playing my butt off and it’s been working out.”
The Extra Innings podcast is back. Bob Brookover, Scott Lauber, and myself talked this week about the team’s wild-card chances, how they should address the trade deadline, and comparing Gabe Kapler to Dallas Green. You can listen to the podcast on Inquirer.com or subscribe to Extra Innings in iTunes and all of your favorite podcast platforms.
Hector Neris was suspended Wednesday by Major League Baseball but he elected to appeal his three-game ban. The league said he intentionally threw at Dodgers batter David Freese in Tuesday night’s ninth inning. Neris said did not mean to.
Jay Bruce was placed Wednesday on the injured list, but said he is optimistic that his oblique injury will not keep him out much longer than 10 days. Bruce has been the team’s best power hitter since joining them in early June and leaves quite an absence.
Today: Aaron Nola pitches series finale against righthander Ross Stripling, 12:35 p.m.
Tomorrow: Jake Arrieta opens a three-game series in Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday: The Phillies will wear their powder blues on the road as Pirates honor their 1979 champs, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday: Vince Velasquez starts series finale against righthander Joe Musgrove, 1:35 p.m.
How clutch was Bryce Harper on Tuesday night? According to Baseball Reference, Harper’s .841 win-probability added in Tuesday’s wild win was the highest by a Phillies player since Pat Burrell on May 2, 2008. So what is win-probability added? Given average teams, this is the change in probability caused by a batter during a game. A change of +/- one would indicate one win added or lost. So Harper’s night - 2 for 3 with a double, homer, five RBIs, and two walks - was worth almost an entire win.
Question: I am puzzled at the lack of production in key situations by Hoskins. He doesn’t produce when we need it the most. When he bats he goes for walks instead of hitting those nice first or second pitches down the pike. He reminds me of Carlos Santana who was brought on last year to be a power hitter and was the best at getting walks than hitting. -- Vince H., via email
Answer: Thanks, Vince. Hoskins does have a patient approach at the plate, but that’s what works best for him. And the stats say he’s pretty good in the clutch too. He has a .556 slugging percentage when the game is late and close, which is defined as a plate appearance in the seventh inning or later with the batting team tied, ahead by one, or the tying run at least on deck. He has a .829 OPS with runners in scoring position and a .891 OPS when the Phillies are behind. The Phillies have some problems, but I don’t think Hoskins has been a major concern.