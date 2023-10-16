Dawn Staley, Jay Wright to throw out first pitch before Game 1 of the NLCS

The Phillies will have two local basketball icons toss out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Monday night.

Hall of Famer and Philadelphia native Dawn Staley, the head coach of the South Carolina women’s basketball team, and former Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright will both be on hand to get the game started at Citizens Bank Park.

The national anthem will be sung by Kane Kalas, the son of former Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Earlier this year, Kalas released his debut album as a vocalist, High Hopes, which was inspired by his father.

» READ MORE: Phillies opt to keep the same roster for the NLCS