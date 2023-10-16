Skip to content
Phillies
Dawn Staley, Jay Wright to throw out first pitch before Game 1 of the NLCS

Two local basketball icons will get things started as the Phillies and Diamondbacks begin the NLCS on Monday night.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, left, and former Villanova coach Jay Wright will throw the ceremonial first pitches ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS.
    by Rob Tornoe
    Published 

The Phillies will have two local basketball icons toss out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Monday night.

Hall of Famer and Philadelphia native Dawn Staley, the head coach of the South Carolina women’s basketball team, and former Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright will both be on hand to get the game started at Citizens Bank Park.

The national anthem will be sung by Kane Kalas, the son of former Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Earlier this year, Kalas released his debut album as a vocalist, High Hopes, which was inspired by his father.

