The Phillies return to Philadelphia Monday to take on the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Halloween night at Citizens Bank Park.

It’s the first World Series game in Philadelphia in 4,747 days, dating back to Cliff Lee’s win against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the 2009 World Series, which the Phillies went on to lose in Game 6 at Yankee Stadium. While there is rain in the forecast Monday night in Philadelphia, area meteorologists think the chances of a delay is “quite low.”

This year’s World Series is tied 1-1, with the Phillies stealing home field advantage away from the Astros in a thrilling, comeback victory at Minute Maid Park in Game 1. But the Astros evened things up with a 5-2 win on Saturday in Game 2 behind a dominant outing from Framber Valdez, whose “tendencies” garnered suspicion from Phillies fans on Twitter.

The Phillies will play Games 3 to 5 in South Philadelphia before hitting the road again, if the series goes that far.

Due to the MLB lockout, tonight is the latest a World Series Game 3 has been played since 2009, when the regular season was extended two days for a one-game playoff to decide the AL Central champion. If this year’s World Series goes to seven games, it won’t end until Nov. 5, which would make it the latest World Series game ever played.

World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 3 Date: Monday, Oct. 31

Monday, Oct. 31 Start Time: 8:03 p.m. Eastern

8:03 p.m. Eastern Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia TV: Fox (Joe Davis, John Smoltz)

Fox (Joe Davis, John Smoltz) Radio : 94.1 WIP (Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, Tom McCarthy)

: 94.1 WIP (Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, Tom McCarthy) Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires authentication) i-circle_black

What channel is Phillies-Astros on?

Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The series is currently tied 1-1.

Calling the game is a crew that has become familiar to Phillies fans — Joe Davis and Hall of Famer John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field at Citizens Bank Park. But one think you won’t see is this World Series intro, which airs in Japan on Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

On the radio, Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will call Game 3 on 94.1 WIP. Tom McCarthy, the television voice for the Phillies on NBC Sports Philadelphia, will once again join the radio broadcast in the fifth and sixth innings.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will broadcast Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. Budejen is in his second year with the team, and he also works as the color analyst for the Eagles’ Spanish radio broadcasts.

The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and Edgar Gonzalez on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Astros?

Phillies-Astros will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since all the games will air on broadcast television.

Who are the starting pitchers for Phillies-Astros Game 3?

Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 1.76 ERA) will take the mound in Game 3 for the Phillies, and hopes tonight’s performance will be just as good as his last World Series start.

In 2015, Syndergaard started Game 3 for the New York Mets, where he earned the win after allowing three earned runs in six innings of work. It was the Mets only win that World Series, losing to the Royals 4-1.

“Seven years just seems like a long time ago,” Syndergaard said Sunday. “I was just a very naive rookie at the time. I’ve had a lot of baseball under my belt to mature and to accumulate some experience. I’ve been in this scenario before. I think the Phillies have been in this scenario before. We’re even, 1-1, taking it back to the Bank, where I think we’re pretty dangerous. That playing environment is really going to help us out.”

The Astros will counter with righthander Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 2.45 ERA), and has been solid in the spotlight in Houston. He’s 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 18 career games in the postseason, including 11 starts, second in franchise history behind Justin Verlander (17 playoff starts).

Phillies World Series news

Phillies pregame options

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Phillies Pregame Live at 7 p.m., featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox: MLB on Fox Pregame at 7 p.m., featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt, who is scheduled to call 49ers-Rams Sunday afternoon, will host Fox’s studio coverage throughout the World Series.

94.1 WIP: Phillies On-Deck, 7 p.m., hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full 2022 World Series schedule

Game 1: Phillies 6, Astros 5

Game 2: Astros 5, Phillies 2

Game 3: Astros at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 31, 8:03 p.m. Eastern (Fox)

Game 4: Astros at Phillies, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:03 p.m. Eastern (Fox)

Game 5: Astros at Phillies, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8:03 p.m. Eastern (Fox)

Game 6: Phillies at Astros, Friday, Nov. 4, 8:03 p.m. Eastern (Fox)*

Game 7: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Nov. 5, 8:03 p.m. Eastern (Fox)*

* — If necessary