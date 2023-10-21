Reeling Phillies turn to Zack Wheeler for Game 5: ‘You wouldn’t want anybody else’

PHOENIX — When the Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas launched a pinch-hit, game-tying home run to right-center field in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night, Chase Field became something it hasn’t been this postseason. It became hostile. It became loud. It wasn’t Citizens Bank Park-loud — but it was louder than it has been in recent memory.

Fans stood for the last few innings of Arizona’s 6-5 victory over the Phillies. “Let’s go D’backs” chants rang throughout the stadium well after the game ended. The Diamondbacks are now emboldened. Like the Phillies last postseason, they are playing with the freedom of having nothing to lose. No expectations.

The same cannot be said of the Phillies. This is a team with a payroll north of $200 million that was dubbed World Series favorites not so long ago. But after back-to-back losses in Games 3 and 4, that is now in question. Arizona could take a 3-2 series lead on Saturday.

It’s not an easy spot for a starting pitcher, but if the Phillies have any saving grace, it is that their ace, Zack Wheeler, will take the mound in Game 5. After waiting seven big league seasons to pitch in the playoffs, Wheeler has adjusted to October seamlessly. According to Sarah Langs of MLB, he has a 0.70 WHIP in nine career postseason starts, which is the lowest WHIP in any nine-start span of any pitcher in postseason history.

He has a 2.37 ERA through three postseason starts this year with 26 strikeouts. He’s allowed just one walk in 19 innings. Opposing hitters are batting .162 against him. His velocity has ticked up in the playoffs. If there is any pitcher who can curb momentum, it is Wheeler.

“I mean, for me, every game in the postseason is a must-win,” said catcher J.T. Realmuto. “You wouldn’t want anybody else on the mound [Saturday]. Wheels is our guy. He’s been throwing the ball great for us all year. They have a great guy [Zac Gallen] going as well. Should be a good game.”

Wheeler aims to pitch deeper into games. He says that as a starter, his goal is to pitch a complete game shutout every time out. It’s unlikely he will get that far on Saturday, but after using seven relievers on Friday, manager Rob Thomson might be inclined to give him some extra leash.

Wheeler has given the Phillies six innings or more in his last three starts. With limited options in the bullpen, he’ll pitch as deep as Thomson will let him.

“It’s whatever they want, at the end of the day,” Wheeler said on Friday night. “I’m going to go out there and pitch the best I can, and as deep as I can.

“I take pride [in being a stopper]. I’ve done it in my career, I’ve done it a lot here. Definitely take pride in that. You got to go out there and stop their momentum.”

Obviously, it won’t all rest on Wheeler. The Phillies will need to do damage against Gallen in his home ballpark, which won’t be easy. But a Phillies win in Game 5 becomes more realistic with Wheeler on the mound. And if they win Saturday, all they need to do is take one game at home. Ace No. 2, Aaron Nola, will pitch Game 6 on Monday.

The World Series is two wins away. But Wheeler said that even with the higher stakes, there is no change in mindset.

“Just got to go out there and pitch my game,” he said.