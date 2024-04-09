Phillies-Cardinals isn’t on NBC Sports Philadelphia today. Here’s how to watch and stream.

After holding off the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings Monday, the Phillies are back in action tonight in Game 2 of their three-game series. But tonight’s game might be hard to find on TV.

The Sixers, chasing a playoff spot with three games remaining in their NBA season, are taking on the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers, still in the playoff hunt despite losing seven straight games, are also in action tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

That leaves the Phillies, with their first pitch at Busch Stadium scheduled for 7:45 p.m., the odd team out.

As a result, tonight’s Phillies-Cardinals game will stream on the NBC Sports Philadelphia app and on NBC’s website.

For cable subscribers, just download the app on your TV or streaming device, log in with your cable provider information, and that’s it. It’s part of your cable subscription, so it won’t cost you another dime.

Even though the game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, longtime announcer Tom McCarthy will still be in the booth calling the game. He’ll be joined by former Phillies general manager Rubén Amaro Jr., in his fifth season as a TV analyst for the network. John Kruk, who still hasn’t fulfilled his promise to climb the St. Louis Arch, didn’t make the trip.

The game will also be available on TV from certain cable providers, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Here’s a rundown:

Armstrong Utilities: Channel 299 (SD), 300 (HD) Astound Broadband — Lehigh Valley and Delaware County: Channel 994 (HD) Blue Ridge: Channel 743 (HD) Comcast: Channel 1259 (HD) According to Comcast, you’ll need an X1 TV box (with HD technology fee), Xfinity internet, or a customer compatible device (COAM). Service Electric Cable TV and Communications — Lehigh Valley and Hunterdon, N.J.: Channel 902 (HD) Service Electric Cable TV and Communications — Wilkes Barre, Pa.: Channel 900 (HD) Verizon: Channel 91 (SD), 591 (HD)

Today’s Phillies-Cardinals game won’t be the only time fans need a streaming service

Phillies fans looking to watch all 162 games this season will need to spring for at least one streaming service.

Friday Night Baseball is back on Apple TV+, which will set fans back $9.99 a month to watch at least two Phillies games scheduled to stream on the platform — May 3 against the San Francisco Giants and June 21 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Apple TV+ does offer a free seven-day trial, but there’s another workaround. Thanks to Apple’s deal with DirecTV, the Phillies games will be televised at bars and restaurants that already use the satellite service.

As for Peacock, its two-year deal to stream an early game on Sundays quietly expired after last season, and so far no new streaming deal has been announced. An NBC spokesperson said last month the status remained up in the air.

