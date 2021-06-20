SAN FRANCISCO -- Nobody said it, at least not aloud. But given how much trouble the Phillies have winning away from home and the quality of this week’s opponents, a 3-3 record on the West Coast would have been deemed a successful trip.

File this away, then, as another missed opportunity in a season that is thus far littered with them.

Never mind that the Phillies on Sunday were facing a 25-year-old lefty (Giants starter Sammy Long) who was pitching in double-A as recently as May 22. Or that they sent Zach Eflin to the mound one day after a 13-hit, 16-run offensive outburst. Or that the division-leading New York Mets lost again earlier in the day.

Because despite even the most favorable of matchups, Long gave up four hits in six innings, Eflin equaled an undesirable career-high by allowing four home runs, and the Phillies jetted home after being throttled 11-2 by the Sons of Gabe Kapler with a 2-4 mark in Los Angeles and San Francisco that -- stop us if you have heard this before -- shoved them back below .500 once again at 34-35.

Eflin came into the game having been taken deep nine times in 79 innings over 13 starts. The Giants, who lead the National League with 107 homers, tagged him for back-to-back blasts by Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores in the first inning, a two-run shot by Brandon Crawford in the third, and a solo by Flores in the fifth.

But Eflin’s dud was par for the course here against Kapler’s Giants, who have the best record in baseball (46-26). Vince Velasquez gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits in only four innings Friday night; Aaron Nola yielded six runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings Saturday for the shortest start of his career; Eflin gave up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in five innings.

Let’s do the math: Phillies starters had an 11.91 ERA in the three-game series. Not their finest weekend.

Eflin put the Phillies in a 3-0 hole in the first inning. J.T. Realmuto’s two-run homer in the top of the third cut the margin to one run. But Crawford, who missed a second homer by a few inches in the eighth inning against reliever David Hale, hit an Eflin sinker out to center field to stretch the margin back to 5-2.

The Phillies shuffled their rotation to start Eflin on regular rest in the series finale against the Giants. The move was designed to line up Nola, Eflin, and Zack Wheeler for a pivotal four-game series against the Mets that begins with a doubleheader Friday in New York. An ancillary benefit, though, was that the Phillies may have stood a better chance to take the series from the Giants with Eflin on the mound instead of rookie Spencer Howard.

What’s that they say about best-laid plans?

“Just to follow up with the momentum that we created at home [last week], I think a win would go a long way [Sunday],” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said Saturday after blasting two homers and driving in a career-high six runs. “Hopefully we can come out with the same intensity as we did [Saturday] and get on them early.”

So much for that.

Howard offers no relief

After Eflin gave up back-to-back doubles to open the sixth inning, manager Joe Girardi turned to Howard in a 7-2 game. He allowed two runs in the seventh inning on back-to-back singles, a wild pitch, and three walks.

The Phillies don’t need a fifth starter until Friday in New York. It will be interesting to see if they turn back to Howard or perhaps give an opportunity to lefty Bailey Falter, who looked impressive Friday night in striking out five batters in three innings.

Up next

After a day off, the Phillies will send Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA) to the mound at Citizens Bank Park for the opener of a two-game homestand against the Washington Nationals.