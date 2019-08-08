For the second time this season, Phillies ace Aaron Nola will take the mound with fans scrambling to find the game on television.
Once again, YouTube has exclusive rights to a Phillies game, which means fans will have to jump on their computers or grab their smartphones to tune in to Thursday night’s match-up against the San Francisco Giants.
Fortunately, you can stream the game right here:
The game is part of a new deal between MLB and YouTube that has allowed the popular video platform to exclusively air one game a week through the end of the season. Last year, Facebook had a similar deal with the league, which forced somewhat-reluctant Phillies fans to the social media giant’s website four times in order to watch games.
Calling the game on YouTube will be play-by-play announcer Rich Waltz, former Giants All-Star pitcher Shawn Estes, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ben Davis, who also called the team’s YouTube debut last month (filling in for a sick John Kruk).
If you don’t feel like turning to YouTube, you can still listen to play-by-play on 94.1 WIP, where Scott Franzke and Kevin Frandsen will have the call.
Here are the YouTube games scheduled through the end of August:
- Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants: Thursday, Aug. 8 at 9:45 p.m.
- Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers: Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.
- Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks: Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 3:40 p.m.
- Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies: Monday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, Calif.
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Streaming: YouTube (Rich Waltz, Shawn Estes, Ben Davis)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Scott Franzke, Kevin Frandsen)
Spanish: WTTM-AM 1680 (Bill Kulik, Angel Castillo)
Pitchers: Aaron Nola, Phillies (10-2) versus Madison Bumgarner, Giants (6-7)