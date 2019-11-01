“One of the things is the bullpen needs to stay healthy,” Girardi said. “So when I broadcast a game – and I did maybe three or four Phillies games – I watch every reliever to study the reliever. So when Seranthony Dominguez comes in and Adam Morgan comes in, I know what they have. I know how they like to pitch. I know if he’s a four-pitch guy, a two-pitch guy, and what he does for swing-and-miss pitches.