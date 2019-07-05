John Kruk, known for his comedic personality and his willingness to say anything on air as part of the Phillies broadcast team on NBC Sports Philadelphia, let his frustration get the better of him late in Thursday’s loss against the Braves.
During the ninth inning of the Braves’ 12-6 pounding of the Phillies at SunTrust Park, which dropped the team into third place in the National League East, play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy received a gift in a bag donning a Braves logo. That led to Kruk’s colorful reaction:
“Did I say that out loud?” Kruk asked as McCarthy wheezed in laughter. “Whoops.”
It’s hard to blame Kruk. After all, the Phillies have lost 13 of the last 20 games, are now 6½ games behind first-place Atlanta, and the team’s failure to address its rotation could cost it a playoff spot. After the game, Kruk responded to viewers who pointed out the former Phillies first baseman sounded upset at the end of the game.
“I know it has been awful but what the hell can I do about it. I ain’t the owner, GM, coach or manager,” Kruk responded to one fan. “All I can do is sit and watch it just like you.”
“I was, I live and die with this team,” Kruk said to another.
Kruk also shot back at one Twitter critic who called the former Phillies slugger a homer for the team.
This is the second time this season a Phillies announcer has inadvertently introduced a bit of foul language into the broadcast.
In April, during his debut as a broadcaster on NBC Sports Philadelphia, former All-Star and National League MVP Jimmy Rollins had a colorful reaction when Phillies reliever Juan Nicasio hit Mets first baseman Pete Alonso with the bases loaded.
Rollins has called several Phillies games this season for NBC Sports Philadelphia, and will be in the booth at Tropicana Field on Sunday on TBS to call Yankees-Rays, the network’s first game this season. As for Kruk, in addition to his normal slate of NBC Sports Philadelphia games, the former Phillies slugger will be in the booth to call the team’s July 18 match-up against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will air exclusively on YouTube.