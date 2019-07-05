Rollins has called several Phillies games this season for NBC Sports Philadelphia, and will be in the booth at Tropicana Field on Sunday on TBS to call Yankees-Rays, the network’s first game this season. As for Kruk, in addition to his normal slate of NBC Sports Philadelphia games, the former Phillies slugger will be in the booth to call the team’s July 18 match-up against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will air exclusively on YouTube.