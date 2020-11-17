A weakness of both MacPhail and Klentak was that they did not embrace the Phillies history. You can argue that it’s not a great history, which Middleton oddly did when he demoted Klentak. But since the advent of division play in 1969, the Phillies have had their share of success, winning 11 division titles, five NL pennants and two World Series. That should be celebrated and accentuated by the people in charge of the front office.