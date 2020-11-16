It remains possible that MacPhail and interim GM Ned Rice will be in charge for the foreseeable future. With demoted Matt Klentak still getting paid and MacPhail under contract through next season – and given the steep revenue losses in 2020 and uncertainty over when a COVID-19 vaccine will enable fans to fill ballparks in 2021 – Middleton may deem this a bad time to add another well-paid executive to the payroll.