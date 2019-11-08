Realmuto was chosen over Milwaukee Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal and Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs. He led the National League in hits (144), doubles (36), runs batted in (79) and stolen bases (nine) as a catcher, and ranked second in batting average (.281) and slugging (.497), third in homers (23) and fourth in OPS (.832) by NL catchers with at least 200 at-bats.