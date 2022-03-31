Phillies fans will hear Larry Andersen’s voice a lot less this season.

The longtime Phillies radio announcer is reducing his role further this season, where he’ll call just 40 home weekend games at Citizens Bank Park alongside play-by-play announcer Scott Franzke. The Phillies will turn to four former players — Michael Bourn, Chad Durbin, Erik Kratz, and Kevin Stocker — to call the remaining 122 games during the regular season alongside Franzke.

“This was not an easy decision for me, but I believe my new schedule is a nice middle ground that is a win-win for me, the Phillies, and the fans,” Andersen, 68, said in a statement. “For the past 15 years, Scott Franzke and I have developed an incredible relationship. We kid each other a lot, but he is one of the main reasons why this decision was so difficult and why I don’t want to completely walk away at this point.”

Andersen joined the Phillies as a color commentator in 1998, replacing the late Richie Asburn following his death in 1997. But Anderson’s relationship with the team dates back to 1983, his first of two stints pitching for the team during his 17-year MLB career.

“After 50 years in the game, Larry has decided that he would like to have more personal time to enjoy life outside of baseball,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement, noting it was “a tough, emotional decision for Larry.”

Andersen called Phillies games on both radio and television during his first eight seasons with the team before moving exclusively to the radio in 2007. Over the years, he’s developed a well-earned reputation for telling fans what’s on his mind, and he’s unafraid to offer negative opinions about the team or its players. Last season, he even called out slugger Bryce Harper for not running hard out of the batter’s box on an RBI double.

“That’s just really bad base running. I’m sorry,” Andersen said during the team’s radio broadcast last year. “He might be the MVP, but he is certainly not setting a very good example for young players. That’s just terrible. I’m sorry. Lucky he was safe.”

Andersen reduced his role with the Phillies ahead of the 2018, where he eliminated the need to travel all summer by only calling games at Citizens Bank Park.

“I want to be able to do some things in the summer with my wife, with my kids, out west and I guess it was just time,” Andersen said at the time on Comcast SportsNet, the predecessor of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I found myself getting a little grumpier on the road when things weren’t going well and even with stuff not necessarily pertaining to the game.”

