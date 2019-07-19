If it feels like the Phillies have been blown out a lot this season, it’s because they have. They’ve lost seven games by eight or more runs, including that 16-2 drubbing by the Dodgers in the series opener on Monday. Only four teams have lost more games by at least eight runs than the Phillies.
To their credit, the Phillies bounced back the next night with a walk-off win. They’ve been blown out 19 times in Gabe Kapler’s two seasons and are 12-7 overall in their next game. They’re 5-2 after blowouts this season, and managed to split the four-game series with the Dodgers that started so ominously.
Here’s a closer look at Phillies blowouts -- both wins and losses -- with some other frivolity and historical context mixed in.
Major leagues/this season
Seattle --12 times
Baltimore --11
Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh --8
Phillies, Detroit, Texas --7
Major leagues/this season
Cubs, Houston, Dodgers, Oakland --8 times
Minnesota, Seattle --7 times
Note: Phillies --3 times
April 12 - Phillies 9, Marlins 1: Andrew McCutchen, and his fresh haircut, led the way with three hits, including a three-run homer.
April 16 - Phillies 14, Mets 3: The Phillies led 8-0 before making an out. “That was probably the craziest first inning I had ever been a part of,” J.T. Realmuto said.
May 7 - Phillies 11, Cardinals 1: Bryce Harper hit his first grand slam as a Phillie.
April 10 -- Washington 15, Phillies 1: Aaron Altherr (remember him?) finished it off by pitching the ninth inning for the Phils.
April 23 -- N.Y. Mets 9, Phillies 0: Zack Wheeler struck out seven Phillies in a row at one point. Cringe.
May 16 -- Milwaukee 11, Phillies 3: Visiting Milwaukee won the final three games of this series by a combined score of 22-6.
May 26 -- Milwaukee 9, Phillies 1: Andrew Knapp’s homer was the Phils’ only hit.
June 16 -- Atlanta 15, Phillies 1: All 15 runs were earned as Vince Velasquez (4 runs allowed), Cole Irvin (6) and Jerad Eickhoff (5) each took turns getting smacked around.
June 2 -- L.A. Dodgers 8, Phillies 0: The loss was the third in a row in the series, which led Rhys Hoskins to observe, "I think they come pretty late to [Philadelphia]. My guess is that it will be a different series.” The Phillies lost to the Dodgers, 8-2, the next day and by 16-2 in the first game of the series rematch here.
July 15 -- L.A. Dodgers 16, Phillies 2: The Dodgers’ six-run fourth was so bad and so long the Phillies forgot it took three outs to end an inning.
July 6, 2009 -- Phillies 22, Reds 1: The Phillies scored 10 runs in the first inning when Shane Victorino, Chase Utley, and Greg Dobbs each homered.
April 7, 2018 -- Phillies 20, Marlins 1: Maikel Franco and Aaron Altherr (there’s that man again) each hit grand slams.
June 11, 1985 -- Phillies 26, Mets 7: Von Hayes hit two homers in the first inning, but Mike Schmidt warned afterward, be careful about reading too much into the romp. “Twenty-six-run ballgames are not the test that a team has turned the corner,” said Schmidt, who went 2-for-2 before being taken out after the second inning. "You don’t get extra credit for beating somebody by 20 runs. It’s still only one win for us and one loss for them.” The Phillies finished in fifth place in 1985. Know how many games back they were? 26.
July 6, 1929 --St. Louis 28, Phillies 6: Starter Claude Willoughby just didn’t have it that day. He faced six batters and they all scored. “It required over two hours to play the first six innings,” wrote The Inquirer’s Stan Baumgartner. The Cardinals had lost 11 in a row, including the first game of this doubleheader.
Sept. 16, 1926 -- St. Louis 23, Phillies 3: The Phillies were so upset with umpire Bill Klem that day that they posted a banner from their Baker Bowl clubhouse that read “Catfish Klem.” Not exactly sure what it means, but The Inquirer reported the next day that it definitely wasn’t a compliment. “This is an unpardonable word with Mr. Klem,” wrote James Isaminger, “and the spectators roared with delight.”
Aug. 16, 2018 -- N.Y. Mets 24, Phillies 4: How’s this for resilience? The Philles shook off their worst loss in 89 years by winning the back end of the doubleheader. Great line by our Scott Lauber sums up the blowout, which ended with the Phillies using two position players on the mound to finish the game. “And when [outfielder Roman] Quinn ran out of gas with two out in the eighth inning, [Gabe] Kapler turned to shortstop Scott Kingery, who lobbed the ball so softly to the plate that it didn’t register on the radar gun.”
Times in which the Phillies won or lost games by eight or more runs during their most memorable (and infamous) seasons.
2019 (50-47) -- Current season: Won by eight runs or more three times in 96 games (3.1 percent of games) ... Lost by eight or more seven times (7.3 percent)
2018 (80-82) -- Gabe Kapler’s first season: Won 6 (3.7 percent) ... Lost 12 (7.4 percent)
2015 (63-99) -- Worst season in 50+ years: Won 1 (0.6 percent) ... Lost 13 (8.0 percent)
2011 (102-60) -- Franchise record for wins: Won 11 (6.8 percent) ... Lost 4 (2.5 percent)
2008 (92-70) -- Won World Series: Won 6 (3.7 percent) ... Lost 0
1997 (68-94) -- Danny Tartabull: Won 8 (4.9 percent) ... Lost 10 (6.2 percent)
1993 (97-65) -- Macho Row: Won 7 (4.3 percent) ... Lost 5 (3.1 percent)
1980 (91-71) -- Won World Series: Won 5 (3.1 percent) ... Lost 2 (1.2 percent)
1964 (92-70) -- That nightmare collapse: Won 6 (3.7 percent) ... Lost 7 (4.3 percent, including once in September)
1950 (91-63) -- Whiz Kids: Won 8 (5.2 percent) ... Lost 4 (2.6 percent)
1941 (43-111) -- Franchise record for losses: Won 1 (0.6 percent) ... Lost 10 (6.5 percent)
1915 (90-62) -- First World Series appearance: Won 9 (5.9 percent) ... Lost 3 (2.0 percent)
1883 (17-81) -- First season (and it was awful): Won 2 (2.0 percent) ... Lost 20 (20.4 percent) ... How bad was it? The Phillies were 6-11 when they scored at least eight runs.
Major leagues
July 15 - San Francisco 19, Colorado 2: Rockies lost their next game, 2-1.
May 24 - Arizona 18, San Francisco 2: Giants lost their next game, 10-4.
June 4 - Miami 16, Milwaukee 0: Brewers lost their next game, 8-3.
July 17 - Arizona 19, Texas 4: Rangers’ next game is Friday.
May 25 - San Diego 19, Toronto 4: Blue Jays won their next game, 10-1.
May 16 - Texas 16, Kansas City 1: Royals lost their next game, 5-2.
Major leagues
Aug. 22, 2007 - Texas 30, Baltimore 3: The Rangers scored the most runs since the 1897 Chicago Colts put up 36 on Louisville. Ominously, before the game, the Orioles gave manager Dave Trembley a contract extension through the next season. Guess his players didn’t care for him too much.
June 8, 1950 - Boston Red Sox 29, St. Louis Browns 4: Tough afternoon for pitcher Cuddles Marshall, who gave up nine runs and walked as many batters (five) as he retired. Ted Williams knocked in five runs. A month later, he broke his arm slamming into the scoreboard while playing left field. He’d miss two months.
July 7, 1923 - Cleveland 27, Boston Red Sox 3: The lowlight of reliever Lefty O’Doul’s final season as a pitcher. He gave up 16 runs in three innings and apparently couldn’t wait to leave the game. “O’Doul looked toward the Boston dugout frequently in the sixth inning, but received no sign,” the Boston Globe reported. “Before each pitch, he took several seconds to walk around the [mound], probably praying that it would furnish an out.” In 1929, O’Doul, now an outfielder, hit .398 for the Phillies.
Through Wednesday, July 17. ... Baseball-reference.com and Newspapers.com aided in the research for this report.