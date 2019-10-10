Kapler was also to blame for the Phillies’ decision to force out former pitching coach Rick Kranitz, who moved on to Atlanta as pitching coach of the National League East champion Braves. The Phillies’ pitching staff had shown progress with Kranitz working as the primary instructor and Chris Young working as the analytics sidekick last season. Kapler, however, felt more comfortable with Young and convinced Klentak to make him the pitching coach because other teams had shown interest in Young. It was a mistake that did not sit well with some of the pitchers in the Phillies’ clubhouse and now both Kapler and Young are gone.