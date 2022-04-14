Phillies fans showed their good and bad sides at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

With the Phillies losing 2-0, an excited Mets fan began to taunt everyone seated around him at the stadium, filming the scene with his cell phone. That’s when an unidentified Phillies fan wearing a Bryce Harper jersey took matters into his own hands by grabbing the phone and launched it onto the field. In the video, stadium security can be seen quickly escorting the fan out of the stadium.

While the move was cheered by many fans in the stadium and on social media, it will likely lead to him being banned from the stadium.

The Phillies did not immediate respond to a request for comment.

Here is video of the incident, captured by YouTuber The Philly Captain (warning, NSFW language):

Here’s another angle, shared on Instagram and reshared by Crossing Broad:

Earlier in the game, Phillies fans showed their supportive side by rising to their feet and delivered a standing ovation to third baseman Alex Bohm as he walked up to the plate to pinch hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.

“It was cool, it was really cool,” Bohm said. “I appreciated it. At the end of the day, if you have siblings, you fight with your siblings one second, and then you’re best friends again.”

“All they want is transparency. We all want the same thing. We’re all in this together.”

The day before, Bohm — after committing three errors — was caught by NBC Sports Philadelphia cameras saying “I [expletive] hate this place” after receiving sarcastic cheers from the crowd for making a routine play. Bohm owned up to the comments after the game, telling reporters his emotions got the best of him.

“I said it. Do I mean it? No. It’s a frustrating night for me. Made a few mistakes in the field,” Bohm said. “But these people, these fans, they just want to win. You heard it. We come back, they’re great. I’m sorry to them. I don’t mean that.”