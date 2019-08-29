Every time Nola pitches, it feels like a must-win for the Phillies, simply because the rest of their rotation is such an unpredictable lot. They have lost two of his last four starts, however, and Friday’s game will be freighted with added importance because the Mets are suddenly on the rear bumper, not just for third place in the division but for standing in the wild-card race. Maybe the Phils are getting them at the right time. New York has lost five straight, but that has a way of turning around, too.