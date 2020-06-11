It’s nearly impossible to pin the blame on one party or the other without access to the sort of information that we’ll likely never see. The best I can do is to say that ownership should be willing and able to shoulder the biggest chunk of the loss. The players’ logic is sound when they point to the fact that they do not receive any extra money in the seasons when revenue is better than expected. Individualizing gains and socializing losses might be the American way, but the MLBPA is about as strong a counterweight against that billionaire ethos as currently exists in organized labor. At the same time, there needs to be some recognition on the part of the players that businesses exist to make money, and that a 40+ percent revenue loss is not the sort of thing for which even the most cautious of businessmen can plan.