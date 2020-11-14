Still, it was a rotten defense of the title, but it’s a lot easier to see the glass more than half full in D.C. than it is in Philly. They have two superstars at the top of their order in 22-year-old Juan Soto and 27-year-old Trea Turner. The Nationals have nearly $94 million in payroll tied to Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin, the top three pitchers in their starting rotation, and they are all over 30 years old. They will need Strasburg to return from the wrist injury that limited him to two starts in 2020 and they will need Scherzer and Corbin to perform at a higher level than they did last season.