Six-run fourth inning dooms Michael Lorenzen, Phillies in loss to Nationals

WASHINGTON — Last week, when Michael Lorenzen chucked the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history, Johan Rojas covered center field like a tarp, no surprise given the reputation that preceded him to the majors and his performance since getting called up.

But with Lorenzen back on the mound Friday, Rojas dropped the ball.

Literally.

OK, so Lorenzen had already lost his bid to join Johnny Vander Meer (Google it, kids) in the back-to-back no-hitter club when a routine fly ball clanked off Rojas’ mitt in the fourth inning. But the uncharacteristic miscue started a six-run Nationals rally that sent the Phillies to a series-opening 8-7 loss in the nation’s capital.

The next five batters reached base (four hits, one walk) against Lorenzen, who got knocked out by C.J. Abrams’ go-ahead three-run homer into the Nationals’ bullpen.

And just like that — after the Phillies scored a half-dozen runs in their half of the fourth inning, to boot — the pitcher who twirled the game of his life eight nights earlier at Citizens Bank Park had his shortest start since July 1 of last season with the Angels.

The Phillies had chances to rally, and Kyle Schwarber led off the ninth inning with his second homer of the game and 32nd of the season. But they lost for the fourth time in five games to freeze their wild-card lead at two games over the Giants, who were losing in Atlanta.

It was worth wondering how Lorenzen would bounce back after throwing 124 pitches in the no-hitter. He did get additional rest because of two scheduled off-days this week. And his velocity, typically an indicator of fatigue, was only slightly down from his season averages.

Lorenzen gave up a hit to the second batter of the game on what should’ve been charged an error to shortstop Trea Turner. But the Nationals scored a run in the second inning on back-to-back clean hits, a lined double by Stone Garrett and Jake Alu’s single.

The Phillies staked Lorenzen to a 6-1 lead, and he appeared to be in command. He got Keibert Ruiz to pop out to start the fourth inning before Smith hit his fly ball to Rojas.

Cue the implosion.

Lorenzen gave up back-to-back singles to Garrett and Alu, then walked Ildemaro Vargas. Blake Rutherford, the No. 9 hitter who entered with a .130 average and no RBIs in 23 career major-league at-bats, punched a two-run single to left field to slash the Phillies lead to 6-4.

The key to Lorenzen’s historic mastery of the Nationals last week was his changeup. But Abrams jumped on a first-pitch changeup for the homer that decided the game.

Still, the Phillies had opportunities against the Nationals’ bullpen. The best chance came in the seventh inning. But Turner struck out with the bases loaded against Andrés Machado.

Cave, man

Jake Cave went 3-for-4, including an RBI double in the Phillies’ big inning, and accentuated a potentially difficult roster decision.

The Phillies likely will option utilityman Weston Wilson to triple A once Brandon Marsh comes back from a bruised left knee, maybe as soon as Saturday. But what happens when outfielder Cristian Pache (elbow) returns from the injured list later this month?

Cave has minor league options, which could put his spot in peril. But the outfielder/first baseman also is 11-for-26 with two homers in his last nine games. If he has cemented a spot on the bench, seldom-used infielder Rodolfo Castro could be the odd man out.

Regardless, Cave is producing at the plate. He doubled in the third inning against Nationals starter Joan Adon. And after J.T. Realmuto drove in two runs with a two-out double in the fourth, Cave lined a double inside the right-field line to extend the lead to 3-1 and scored on Rojas’ RBI single.

Harper off the hook

Bryce Harper was saved by the rulebook in the second inning.

Harper airmailed a throw to third base that would have brought in a Nationals run. But home plate umpire Jim Wolf correctly called the play dead, according to Rule 6.03(a)(1), because Vargas’ foot was outside the batter’s box when he made contact.