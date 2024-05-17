Zack Wheeler shuts down Nationals’ offense as Phillies win series opener

Zack Wheeler looked more like himself on Friday night. He allowed an uncharacteristically high three walks alongside two runs on three hits, but otherwise was dominant in a 4-2 win against the Nationals. Certainly more dominant than he was on May 12 in Miami, when he allowed more walks and runs than he had strikeouts.

Wheeler needed only 10 pitches to get through the first inning (of which nine were strikes). He was less efficient with his command in the second and fifth, allowing an RBI double to Keibert Ruiz and a two-out RBI double to Eddie Rosario, but retired his next seven batters after Rosario.

His stuff was lighting up the radar gun. Wheeler nearly hit 98 mph in the first inning and averaged 96.3 mph on his four-seam fastball — a 1.7 mph jump from his yearly average on that pitch. He got 17 swings and misses, 10 of which came on that four-seam fastball.

Wheeler’s 7⅓ innings tied his longest outing of the season. The length from Wheeler came at the perfect time for manager Rob Thomson. The Phillies (32-14) only got 3⅓ innings from Taijuan Walker against the Mets the night before after a hard-hit single deflected off of Walker’s left foot. That game went 11 innings, and the Phillies had to use six relievers.

But thanks to Wheeler, Thomson only had to use two relievers — José Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman — on Friday night. Like Wheeler, Alvarado and Hoffman needed a bounce-back outing. Alvarado was charged with loss on Thursday, and Hoffman got a blown save. But they delivered about 24 hours later against the Nationals (20-23).

Alvarado induced a pop out from CJ Abrams and a fly out from Rosario to end the eighth inning. Hoffman allowed a double to Joey Gallo but retired his other three batters on two pop-ups and a fly out.

It was a lackluster night for the offense, which went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and scored four runs on five hits, thanks to RBI doubles by Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh (whose liner to right brought in two), which sandwiched an RBI groundout by Kyle Schwarber. The lineup made some hard contact, but many of their hard hits were caught or hit on the ground. It didn’t end up mattering. This is a team that can win in many different ways.