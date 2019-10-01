NBC News was first to report the team’s decision as part of an investigation into a spate of injuries suffered by fans hit by foul balls at ballparks throughout the United States and Canada. The network reported there have been at least 808 reports of injuries from baseballs from 2012 to 2019, including the death of a 79-year-old woman who was hit in the head by a foul ball at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles in 2018. The report didn’t break down data by team or ballpark.