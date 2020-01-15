The Phillies have no such recourse with Herrera, who likely will toil away on the back fields of the Carpenter Complex this spring while his former teammates tune up for the season within earshot at Spectrum Field. It’s possible that he could begin the season in the minors, too. Or the Phillies could release him and give him a chance to sign elsewhere, a scenario that would still require them to pay all but the major-league minimum portion of his salary and keep them in the vice of the luxury tax.