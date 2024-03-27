Phillies’ season opener against Braves postponed to Friday due to rain in forecast

For the second straight year, the Phillies have rescheduled their home opener at Citizens Bank Park due a forecast of rain. The team announced on Wednesday that its opening day against the Atlanta Braves, which was originally scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Thursday, will now be held on Friday at 3:05 p.m. Gates will open at 12:35 p.m. Friday was originally scheduled as an off day.

“Due to the anticipated rain on Thursday, we have elected to move our home opener with the Braves to Friday,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a statement. “This decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball and various weather services. The open date on Friday gives us the ability to reschedule the game.”

Tickets and parking (if applicable) for Thursday’s game will be valid for admission on Friday.

Advertisement

AccuWeather predicts a 91% probability of precipitation on Thursday in the Philadelphia area. The forecast says it will rain in the early morning and continue throughout the day and early evening, intermittently.

Last year, the Phillies made the same decision for their April 5 home opener against the Reds — to push back their home opener ahead of a forecast of rain — only to see no rain and temperatures of 80 degrees. Time will tell if Thursday holds the same fate.

The Phillies will also play the Braves at 4:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

» READ MORE: What is the Phillies’ new bag policy? Here’s what you can — and can’t — bring to Citizens Bank Park.