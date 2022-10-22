The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres again Saturday night in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series needing just two more wins to advance to the World Series.

The Phillies took a 2-1 series lead with a 4-2 victory Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, the team’s first NLCS win at home in 12 years. Seranthony Domínguez sealed the win with a six-out save, a first for the Phillies in the playoffs since Tug McGraw struck out Willie Wilson to win the 1980 World Series.

Game 4 of the NLCS will begin at 7:45 p.m. in South Philadelphia. As of Friday night, tickets at Citizens Bank Park on StubHub, Seat Geek, and Vivid Seats were going for about $200 each. Judging by the crowd Friday night, the energy should be off the charts.

Saturday night’s game will air on Fox 29 in and around Philadelphia, but the series will hop back to FS1 for Game 5 on Sunday, thanks to the NFL (while the Eagles have a bye week, Fox is airing Giants-Jaguars at 1 p.m. and Chiefs-49ers at 4:25 p.m.).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 4 of the Phillies-Padres NLCS:

What channel is Phillies-Padres on?

Phillies-Padres Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The Phillies lead the series 2-1.

Calling the series for Fox is play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and analyst John Smoltz, who have become familiar voices to Phillies fans after calling both their wild-card and divisional round games, and all three games during the NLCS. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field at Citizens Bank Park, joined at times by the Philly Phanatic.

On 94.1 WIP, Phillies announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will once again handle play-calling duties. They’ll be joined in the fifth and sixth innings by Tom McCarthy, the team’s TV voice on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which doesn’t have the rights to air any Phillies playoff games.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will broadcast Phillies-Padres in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and Edgar Gonzalez on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Padres?

Phillies-Padres will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free, your best option if you live near Philadelphia is to use an over-the-air antenna.

Ryan Howard to throw out first pitch tonight

Thirteen years after being named MVP of the NLCS, Ryan Howard will return to Citizens Bank Park to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night before Game 4.

Shane Victorino and Pat Burrell did the honors in Games 3 and 4, respectively, of the divisional round, while Matt Stairs threw out the first pitch Friday night.

Pregame Phillies reading

Pregame options include Fox, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

Throughout the Phillies’ postseason run, there certainly hasn’t been a shortage of pregame coverage. Here’s a rundown of all the options fans have prior to the first pitch:

Fox: MLB on Fox Pregame airs at 7 p.m. following Pac-12 matchup between No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon. Matt Vasgersian will host alongside former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Phillies Pregame Live airs at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ (due to the Sixers-Spurs game). Michael Barkann hosts alongside Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

94.1 WIP: Phillies On Deck airs at 7 p.m., hosted by former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Gregg Murphy.

Full Phillies-Padres NLCS playoff schedule

Full Yankees-Astros ALCS playoff schedule

Game 1: Astros 4, Yankees 2

Game 2: Astros 3, Yankees 2

Game 3: Astros at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 22, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)*

Game 6: Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)*

Game 7: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)*

* if needed

World Series

Friday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 5 (Fox)

Inquirer staff writer Scott Lauber contributed to this article.