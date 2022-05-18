The Phillies unveiled a new design Tuesday afternoon in the grass at Citizens Bank Park as an outline of the Liberty Bell covered a large swath of the center-field expanse and provided a fresh look. But the fielders who covered the outfield in a 3-0 loss to San Diego continued to leave plenty to desire.

The Phils — just as they have in recent seasons — were plagued again by their outfield defense. Roman Quinn couldn’t corral a fly ball in the sixth that fell in shallow center. And Kyle Schwarber provided the crushing blow in the seventh when a grounder skirted under his glove in left field, allowing a runner to score all the way from first as the ball trickled to the warning track.

The Phillies did not do much offensively as they had just five hits and were shut out for the fourth time this season. It marked the second straight game they did not score an earned run as all four of their runs in Sunday’s loss at Dodger Stadium were unearned.

Schwarber’s error in the seventh not only allowed Wil Myers to score but also turned Robinson Cano’s single into a two-base hit, which became important two batters later when Trent Grisham hit an RBI double to score Cano.

The Phillies entered Tuesday with the third-worst outfield Defensive Runs Saved in the majors after finishing with the sixth-worst mark in 2021 and the fourth-worst in 2020. They knew their outfield defense would continue to be limited this season when they constructed their roster by signing Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. Those limitations will become magnified as Bryce Harper remains limited to being used strictly as a designated hitter because of a torn elbow ligament.

The offense wasn’t able to overcome those defensive shortcomings on Tuesday. And a new grass design failed to help, either.

Shift beater

Myers’ one-out single in the fifth inning wasn’t hit particularly hard, but it didn’t matter as the grounder was enough to beat the defensive shift.

Second baseman Jean Segura was aligned on the other side of the bag, allowing Myers’ hit to roll into right field. Two batters later, Myers scored on a groundout by Austin Nola that would have been the third out had the Phillies retired Myers.

That was the only run allowed by Zach Eflin, who allowed five hits over six innings. Eflin threw 84 pitches and the Phillies did not seem comfortable pushing him deeper into the game after being activated earlier in the afternoon from the COVID-19 injured list.

Quinn’s misplay

The ball that dropped in front of Quinn in center field did not prove as costly as Schwarber’s error as the Phillies were able to escape it unscathed. Jake Cronenworth’s pop-up to lead off the sixth had an expected batting average of just .100, but it fell to the grass as Quinn, Schwarber, and Bryson Stott watched it.

The play belonged to Quinn, who charged in from center but pulled up short. Eflin maneuvered out of the jam by retiring three of the next four batters.

Offense MIA

The Phillies scored at least eight runs last week in their first three wins at Dodger Stadium as the offense produced the way it was drawn up to. But the firepower they showed out west was absent in South Philadelphia for the first game of a six-game homestand.

Rhys Hoskins, batting leadoff for the fourth time in five games, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Schwarber struck out four times and Castellanos was the lone Phils batter to have more than one hit.