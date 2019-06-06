In other words, if the batter who popped up with just a runner on first doesn’t get himself down the line, the game of baseball will not bail him out. His action forces the defense to catch the ball. (Of course, if it were a speedy runner on base and a slower one at the plate, the infielder could choose to let the ball drop, take the force at second, and essentially swap baserunners. But there shouldn’t be the risk of a double play.) It is up to the batter to keep the defense honest, and if he doesn’t, that’s on him.