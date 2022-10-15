The Philadelphia Phillies are one step closer to their first World Series appearance since 2009 after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday 8-3.

The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team, eliminated the defending World Series champs in the National League Division Series 3-1 with a range of contributions, from Aaron Nola’s pitching gem in Game 3 to a three-run blast by Brandon Marsh in Game 4.

The Phillies now move on to the National League Championship Series without yet knowing their opponent. The first game will be on the road in either San Diego or Los Angeles on Tuesday on either Fox or FS1, but no time has been announced. The Phillies will play Games 3, 4 and 5 at Citizens Bank Park, if the best-of-seven series goes that far.

Here’s everything we know about the Phillies’ upcoming playoff schedule, announcers, and the rules in place for the postseason. This will be updated as more information becomes available:

Which teams have advanced to the 2022 MLB playoffs championship series?

The 2022 MLB playoffs began Oct. 7 with 12 teams — the six division winners and six wild-card teams. By Tuesday, that number will be reduced to four.

National League Championship Series

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers

American League Championship Series

Cleveland Guardians or New York Yankees (series tied 1-1) vs. Cleveland Guardians or Houston Astros (Houston leads 2-0)

Who are the Phillies playing in the National League Championship Series?

At this point, all we know is that the Phillies are advancing in the playoffs.

The Phillies will face the Padres in the National League Championship Series if San Diego defeats the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night at Petco Park. That game is scheduled to start at 9:37 p.m. on FS1.

If the Dodgers win, the series will go to a Game 5 on Sunday at Dodgers Stadium, with the winner facing the Phillies in the championship series.

The National League Championship Series is a best-of-seven series with a 2-3-2 format, meaning the Phillies play two games on the road before coming back to Citizens Bank Park, where the energetic crowd gave the Phillies a decisive edge during the divisional series.

What channel are the Phillies’ NLCS games on?

Fox will continue to broadcast the Phillies games during the National League Championship Series and all the way through the World Series, if they make it that far. As with the divisional series, the game will air on both Fox and FS1.

Remaining in the booth will be play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and analyst John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal will report from the stadiums (and at times, the dugouts) during the broadcasts.

The American League Championship Series will air on TBS.

Here is the Phillies’ National League Championship Series schedule.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18, Fox or FS1 (Time TBD)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 19, Fox or FS1 (Time TBD)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 21, Fox or FS1 (Time TBD)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 22, Fox or FS1 (Time TBD)

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 23, Fox or FS1 (Time TBD)

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 24, Fox or FS1 (Time TBD)

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 25, Fox or FS1 (Time TBD)

While Phillies playoff games won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, they will be carried on 94.1 WIP throughout their playoff run, with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen on the call.

How can I get Phillies playoff tickets?

The last time the Phillies played a home game in the National League Championship Series was 2010, when they lost Game 6 against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. Needless to say, demand for playoff tickets at Citizens Bank Park is extraordinarily high.

Tickets weren’t available to purchase from the Phillies’ website Saturday afternoon, but seats could be found on the secondary market... for a price.

Tickets to Game 3, which will take place on Friday, were available on StubHub, Seat Geek, and Vivid Seats Saturday afternoon, but the cheapest tickets were going for about $350 each.

MLB playoff rule change for 2022

There are no “ghost runners” during this year’s playoffs.

During the regular season, MLB brought back the designated runner rule, which puts a player on second base to begin each half inning if a game is tied after nine innings. The rule was an attempt to preserve pitching staffs and avoid extra-long regular season games.

But during the playoffs, that rule is out the window. So if any Phillies games enter extra innings, you won’t see anyone on second base to start the inning.

Full MLB playoff schedule for 2022

Here is the full MLB postseason schedule. All times are Eastern.

League Division series

Saturday, Oct. 15

Astros at Mariners Game 3, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)

Dodgers at Padres, Game 4, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

Yankees at Guardians Game 3, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16

Astros at Mariners Game 4, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)*

Yankees at Guardians, Game 4, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

Padres at Dodgers, Game 5, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)*

Monday, Oct. 17

Guardians at Yankees Game 5, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)*

Mariners at Astros Game 5, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)*

League Championship Series

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 1, TBD, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 1, TBD, TBS

NLCS Game 2, TBD, Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 2, TBD, TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 3, TBD, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 3, TBD, TBS

NLCS Game 4, TBD, Fox or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23

ALCS Game 4, TBD, TBS

NLCS Game 5, TBD, Fox or FS1*

Monday, Oct. 24

ALCS Game 5, TBD, TBS*

NLCS Game 6, TBD, Fox or FS1*

Tuesday, Oct. 25

ALCS Game 6, TBD, TBS*

NLCS Game 7, TBD, Fox or FS1*

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS Game 7, TBD, TBS*

* - If necessary

World Series