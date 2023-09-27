Rob Thomson says Rhys Hoskins could return if the Phillies make the World Series. But in what role?

Even before Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins even underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL, the team had been hinting at a possible return for the postseason, especially if the Phillies are able to make it back to the World Series for a second straight year.

On Wednesday, the morning after the Phillies punched their ticket to the playoffs, manager Rob Thomson again said there’s a chance Hoskins returns for the World Series.

“I think there is [a chance he plays in October],” Thomson told Joe DeCamara and the 94.1 WIP morning show crew. “This guy’s making a lot of progress. Now, he’s got to go through a lot more testing with the training staff and with the doctors, but he is now hitting on the field. He’s taking 75, 80, 85 swings a day. He ran the bases the other day. He’s really making a lot of progress.

“And it’s really, really remarkable to think that we do have a chance to have him back maybe by the World Series. It’s not out of the question. It would still be ahead of schedule, I would say, but I don’t think it’s out of the question.”

Thomson’s stance here is nothing new.

The Phillies have been consistent in that belief throughout his recovery, with the manager providing positive updates all along. A World Series return would barely fit in the low end of the anticipated seven- to nine-month rehab process — seven months from the surgery would be Oct. 30. Hoskins suffered the injury in March.

Despite that tight window, Hoskins hasn’t been shy about his desire to return this season.

“They say ‘return to sport’ is right at that six-month mark, so that’s right in the middle of October,” Hoskins said in June. “It’s a lofty goal to be there, but we have someone that’s done it before and we have really, really good care here.

“I’m going to push until I can’t push anymore or they say not to.”

Now that the Phillies have clinched the top National League wild card spot — they’ll host a three-game home series next week — the abstract concept of “a playoff return” has become a bit more defined, and there are implications far beyond just plugging Hoskins into the lineup.

For starters, the team has a new first baseman in Bryce Harper, who has been using that position to help him in his own rehab process after becoming the fastest player ever to return from Tommy John elbow surgery. That would likely mean Hoskins’ return would come as the DH, pushing Kyle Schwarber back into left field, where he has been a defensive liability at times.

There’s also the psychological impact of disrupting the lineup so late in the game — after all, we’re talking about a World Series return. That means that the team will have already won three series without Hoskins, and without any in-game rehab prior to returning, it would be difficult to see how adding him to the everyday lineup would provide an immediate boost, given the ripple effects it would have.

Furthermore, Hoskins has been around the team throughout the season, and that’s likely not stopping in October. In that respect, the team wouldn’t necessarily get as big of a jolt from having him return as it would from a player who has otherwise been rehabbing elsewhere.

Still, the Phillies could add Hoskins to the active roster ahead of the World Series, perhaps simply to have him as an option to pinch-hit. But those spots are limited, and Thomson might see more value in rostering another pitcher — like Orion Kerkering — or using the bench to add more versatility, both defensively and on the base paths.

With the postseason rosters resetting after each round, there are still several weeks — and several games to be won — before the Phillies need to make a decision on bringing Hoskins back.