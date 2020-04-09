So I was there at Dodger Stadium that night writing for the Wilmington News Journal, and I’ll share that they went from being down in the game to tying it on the Victorino homer and going ahead on the Stairs homer. And in the span of a couple of innings, you went from thinking the series is going to be even to Joe Torre saying after the game the Dodgers weren’t going to work out the next day on the off day. And the Dodgers just seemed so stunned at what had happened.